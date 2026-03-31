Fadnavis's big claim: Neighbour wanted to break Assam but...

Crediting the BJP government for bringing the militant groups to the mainstream, the Maharashtra CM said not only were peace accords signed with them, but 92 percent of the assurances made have been implemented.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at 'Prachar Sabha' in support of '100- Jorhat Assembly' (Assam) BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami, in Jorhat, Assam, March 31, 2026. Photograph: @Devendra_Office X/ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday claimed India's neighbours wanted to "break up" Assam by taking advantage of the unrest in the state earlier, but their "dreams were shattered" as the Narendra Modi government brought peace to the region.

Key Points The Maharashtra chief minister alleged that infiltration was at its peak in Assam under Congress governments.

Fadnavis claimed that the state's demography would have changed and Assam's history would have been rewritten under the Congress rule.

He told the gathering that the BJP-led government has ensured massive infrastructure development for the state.

Militancy has come to an end, and 92 percent of the assurances made in the peace agreements with various groups have already been implemented, he told a poll rally.

Fadnavis maintained that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam has not only ensured the state's development but also protected its identity.

He accused the Congress of having neglected the state and the northeastern region by adopting a "step-motherly attitude" towards them, while Modi has put the region at the centre of development.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP's Dibrugarh candidate Prasanta Phukan, Fadnavis said, "Due to the unrest in the state earlier, neighbouring countries thought they would break Assam someday. But their dreams were shattered by Modi ji, and Assam is progressing fast today."

Crediting the BJP government for bringing the militant groups to the mainstream, the Maharashtra chief minister said not only were peace accords signed with them, but 92 percent of the assurances made have been implemented.

"Work is on for implementing the remaining eight per cent of promises also," he added.

Highlighting the various welfare measures of the state government, Fadnavis said special emphasis was being given on women's empowerment in line with the Centre's thrust on it.

"Women have benefited the most under Modiji's government. It will be 'Mahila raaj' from 2029 when 33 percent reservation is implemented in Parliament and state Assemblies," he added.

Speaking at another rally in support of the BJP's Jorhat candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami earlier, the Maharashtra chief minister alleged that infiltration was at its peak in Assam under Congress governments.

"People had to launch a movement against it, and scores were martyred. But the influx did not stop, and the state was burning. It was staring at a full demographic change."

"But the situation changed when Modi came to power. Infiltration has been stopped, and almost all militant groups in the state are returning to the mainstream," he claimed.

Fadnavis claimed that the state's demography would have changed and Assam's history would have been rewritten under the Congress rule.

"But the Modi government works not just for development, but also protects the state's identity, culture, history, and tradition," he said.

He told the gathering that the BJP-led government has ensured massive infrastructure development for the state.

Mentioning the Tata Group's semiconductor unit at Jagiroad, Fadnavis said, "It is a gift of Modi ji to Assam. It will place the state on the global map."

He added that countries with the ability to manufacture semiconductors will be global leaders in the future, and India has joined the elite ranks of a handful of nations.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Fadnavis alleged it had always adopted a "step-motherly attitude" towards the northeast, due to which the region did not see much development, and was embroiled in unrest.

He also criticised the opposition party for its "anti-national stance" during the West Asia crisis, claiming it was trying to create discontentment among the people by raising false doubts over the availability of LPG and fuel.

"We had also been in the opposition, but we had never acted in such a shameful manner," he said.

Taking a dig at state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, who is also the opposition party's candidate in Jorhat, Fadnavis said, "Those in Lok Sabha should remain there. BJP will return to power, and he will have no work here."