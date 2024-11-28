BJP can win many seats in Assam's minority areas if...: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be able to win many constituencies in the state if it campaigns aggressively in minority-dominated areas.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects construction work of Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge over the Brahmaputra River, at Machkhowa in Guwahati, Assam, November 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party got 30,000-40,000 votes in every minority seat during the last Lok Sabha polls in Assam due to beneficiary schemes

In an interaction with the media after visiting a bridge construction site, Sarma said that BJP has not been able to win seats from minority-dominated areas because it has not sought votes “aggressively”.

“We did not approach them very aggressively and did not get votes. If we decide to seek votes aggressively (in minority areas), I believe we will be able to win a lot of constituencies,” he said.

The chief minister stressed that analysis of the Lok Sabha election earlier this year showed that the BJP received 30,000-40,000 votes in every minority constituency.

“Even where there are 100 percent minority voters, we got a similar number of votes which we did not get earlier,” he added.

Sarma credited the reason for receiving such a considerable number of votes to beneficiary schemes such as ‘Orunodoi’, a cash transfer scheme to empower women of poor families, and ‘Nijut Moina’ under which financial assistance is provided to female students.

“Now, we will give Rs 10,000 to each women's self help groups. Around 30 lakh women are associated with SHGs, including seven lakh minority women. The minority community people are also benefitted from the schemes initiated by the Assam government,” he added.

At the same time, the BJP or National Democratic Alliance government in Assam will not indulge in appeasement, Sarma asserted.

“That is why people are evicted also from encroached VGR (village grazing reserve), PGR (professional grazing reserve). Assamese people were evicted from Silsako (in Guwahati) because we have been following a uniform policy. We have evicted people from Kaziranga to clear encroachment too,” he added.

The CM, however, said the government will continue to carry out developmental works for all people like building hospitals, providing ambulance services and distributing schemes equally.

“We have not neglected anyone in this aspect. That is why we have an equal number of beneficiaries in both majority and minority areas,” he added.

In the recently held bypoll for assembly, BJP snatched the Muslim-dominated Samaguri seat, which was being represented by Congress for five consecutive terms.

The Assam CM had earlier repeatedly said the BJP would not need the votes of ‘Miya’ people of Char areas (riverine vegetative islands) for the next 10 years till they reform themselves by shunning old practices like child marriage.

Softening his stand prior to Lok Sabha elections, Sarma in February this year said that he would not seek ‘Miya’ votes for the next two years as lots of welfare works like a drive against child marriage and encroachment need to be completed before that.

In March during an election campaign meeting, he further diluted his stand and exuded confidence that girls, women and youths from the ‘Miya’ community would vote for the BJP due to the good work done to uplift these sections of the minority population.

When asked about cabinet reshuffle, Sarma said, “We have to induct one minister from the Barak valley. When we will take up the matter, one or two more names may crop up. However, we urgently need to have one minister from Barak valley.”

Lok Sabha MP from Silchar Parimal Suklabaidya was the only minister in Sarma’s cabinet from Barak valley, prior to his election to parliament. He was the Excise, Transport and Fisheries Minister.

“Once I visit Delhi, the picture will be clear whether only one new face will be included in the cabinet or a reshuffle should take place. The local leaders in Assam are of the view that we should wrap up the matter by inducting one minister and stop the rumour in the election year,” Sarma said.

Giving an update about the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over Brahmaputra, the CM said the work is progressing well and the government plans to dedicate it to the people after July 2025.

“The bridge will be free to use for all categories of vehicles, except trucks and commercial buses,” he added.

The construction work of the Rs 2,608-crore six-lane road bridge over Brahmaputra began in March 2020. The project was estimated to be completed within four years.

The foundation stone of this bridge in Guwahati was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019.

Sarma also said PM Modi during his proposed visit in February next year is likely to lay the foundation stone for a ring road surrounding the state capital and another bridge over Brahmaputra connecting Narengi with Kuruwa.