Andhare Urges Fadnavis to Prioritise Kharat Case Investigation Over Political Manoeuvring

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare is demanding a comprehensive investigation into the Ashok Kharat rape case, urging Maharashtra's Chief Minister to prioritise justice over political games.

Key Points Sushma Andhare demands a thorough investigation into the Ashok Kharat rape case, involving allegations of sexual exploitation under the guise of spiritual practices.

Andhare urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to focus on the Kharat case investigation rather than undermining political rivals.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader calls for the SIT to investigate former minister Deepak Kesarkar and ex-women's commission chair Rupali Chakankar's connections to Kharat.

Andhare questions the renewal of Kharat's arms license and Fadnavis's role as Home Minister in preventing the alleged crimes.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Friday said that instead of undermining other leaders in the ruling alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should ensure that investigation in the Ashok Kharat case is taken to its logical end.

Kharat, a self-styled godman from Nashik district who was visited by several state politicians, was arrested in a rape case earlier this week. He has been accused of sexually exploiting several women under the guise of spiritual or occult practices and rituals.

Demands for Further Investigation

Andhare met Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Special Investigation Team chief Tejaswi Satpute here, and demanded that the SIT, which is handling the Kharat case, should probe former minister Deepak Kesarkar and former state women's commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

While Kesarkar, a Shiv Sena leader, has said he visited Kharat's temple at Mirgaon but had no other connection with him, Chakankar, who was one of the trustees of the temple, resigned from her post as the women's commission chairperson after Kharat's arrest.

Speaking to reporters, Andhare said some people were making a hue and cry over the allotment of dam water to Kharat's orchard when Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, but water was allotted by then water resources minister Jayant Patil as per the demand of the residents of Mirgaon village.

She sought to know who renewed Kharat's arms license in 2024.

"Fadnavis has been the Home Minister of the state for almost eight-and-half years. Why did he not prevent this? Instead of making much hue and cry for checkmating leaders in the (BJP-led ruling) alliance, Fadnavis should conduct a thorough inquiry in the case and it should reach its logical end," said Andhare.

Notably, while Chakankar belongs to the ruling ally NCP, pictures of deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde with Kharat have also gone viral.