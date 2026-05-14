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Fadnavis rides motorcycle to work after Modi's austerity call

Source: PTI
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May 14, 2026 14:11 IST

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rode a motorcycle to work, joining other ministers in adopting austerity measures to conserve fuel following Prime Minister Modi's appeal amid concerns over disrupted global energy supplies.

Fadnavis takes bike to work 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes a motorcycle to reach Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points

  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis rode a motorcycle to work to conserve fuel.
  • The move follows PM Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption amid global energy concerns.
  • Other austerity measures include reducing vehicles in convoys and cancelling foreign tours.
  • The Maharashtra government is responding to disrupted global energy supplies due to conflict in West Asia.
  • State ministers are taking steps to conserve fuel and foreign exchange.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday arrived on a motorcycle at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in of new members of the legislative council.

The move comes as part of the measures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption.

 

Fuel Conservation Efforts In Maharashtra

Fadnavis arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai on a motorbike from his residence 'Varsha', with Bharatiya Janata Party leader and minister Ashish Shelar accompanying him.

In a similar move to save fuel, state minister Nitesh Rane chose to walk to the 'Mantralaya' (state secretariat) to attend a cabinet meeting.

Austerity Measures Announced By CM Fadnavis

On Wednesday, CM Fadnavis announced a series of austerity measures, including halving the number of vehicles in the convoys of his cabinet colleagues, and cancelling foreign tours of ministers and officials.

The BJP-led government's move came in response to PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel and foreign exchange in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supplies. India relies heavily on West Asia for crude oil and gas imports.

Government Guidelines For Vehicle Use

During outstation visits, the number of vehicles in ministerial convoys should not exceed the prescribed limit, and the police commissioner or superintendent of police concerned will be responsible for ensuring compliance, an official statement on Wednesday said.

The government will conduct a strict review of all vehicles allotted to different departments.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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