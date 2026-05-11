Gulf War Crisis: Why India Will Take A Huge Hit

This is the time for India to plan forward fully, with the goal of Atmanirbharata, and energy security. The Persian Gulf is no longer a reliable source, points out Rajeev Srinivasan.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 10, 2026 suggested measures, including judicious use of petrol and diesel, using metro rail services in cities, car pooling, maximum use of EVs, utilising railway services to send parcels, and working from home to save foreign exchange.

'We have developed work from home, virtual meetings, video conferencing and many other methods during corona. The need of the hour is to resume those methods,' he said.

Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the crisis, Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign visits for one year.

'We have to save foreign exchange by any means,' he said. Photograph: @narendramodi/ANI Photo

Key Points India faces rising inflation, power demand stress, and potential fuel price hikes post elections due to sustained oil surge.

Heatwaves, grid pressure, and inadequate storage infrastructure expose vulnerabilities in India's energy preparedness.

India must urgently diversify energy sources, boost self-reliance, and strengthen military and trade infrastructure for long-term stability.

On April 30, the Pentagon announced that the US had so far spent $25 billion on the West Asia war.

This is a staggeringly huge number, and I was startled because I had casually thrown around this number as the ultimate cost of the war for all parties.

Clearly I underestimated the damage, if this is the US' cost alone.

Add the other frontline States, and then the untold misery and cost imposed on all of us innocent bystanders. And it's not over yet by any means.

Pete Hegseth, the US secretary of war (self-fulfilling prophecy, isn't it, they changed the name from secretary of defense, and lo! they went to war immediately thereafter) bristled at the idea of a quagmire, according to The Economist. But I am old enough to remember Vietnam, and then Afghanistan.

These forever wars are easy to get into, but hard to get out of.

Indeed, the war has become not only an impasse, but also a charade. Even considering how the narrative gets bizarre from all sides during every war, this one seems especially messed up.

So much so that there literally is no point in paying attention to the day-to-day events, because they don't seem to make much difference.

Except, of course, when the price of Brent crude hits $120, as it did on April 30th, twice what it was before the war. Ouch! And Hormuz is still closed.

India is reeling under a heatwave, and we live under the Damocles' sword of power cuts. Kerala announced a half hour of rolling cuts (anodyne euphemism: 'load shedding') every night, but they will not tell you when or where the cuts will be.

This is like the Malayalam proverb: 'The guy who got hit by lightning was then bitten by a snake.'

Incidentally, there's been a number of deaths from snakebites in Kerala as the reptiles enter houses seeking cooler temperatures.

If this El Nino weather holds up, India's assumptions about load (maximum 270 GW) will be challenged: We hit a record on April 25th of 256 GW peak demand, and the fact that the grid didn't collapse is admirable, but being so close to the maximum is worrying.

In Kerala, the grid cannot absorb the solar electricity produced by many households during the day because the Electricity Board did not purchase enough storage batteries: So much for on-grid.

Crude Spike Fuels Inflation Risk

I am also fairly confident that once the elections are over, the government will be forced to increase fuel prices.

Petrol has held steady at pump prices of Rs 107.45/litre for a few years, but as crude oil prices have doubled, I see an inevitable rise not of Rs 28 or so as speculated, but Rs 50-Rs 100 based on how much inflation the Reserve Bank is willing to tolerate.

In passing, I remember seeing somewhere that petrol prices have reached Pak Rs 500/litre in that country.

Therefore I have stopped paying much attention to the daily press releases and JUST IN, BREAKING NEWS types of 'analysis' (some of the most prominent of these are clear AI slop, possibly manufactured by Chinese troll farms).

The big picture is that the Straits of Hormuz remain blocked, the amount of oil and gas coming from the Persian Gulf remains diminished dramatically, and recovery may take months, if not years, even if the Strait is unblocked.

IMAGE: Smoke rises following a strike in Tehran, on April 1, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

The chances are increasing that this will become a protracted war, as the principals are standing by their maximalist positions, where this is little reason to believe they will be able to arrive at a via media and a lasting ceasefire.

It is not business as usual. This is the biggest energy shock since 1973, and as always, it is developing countries that will be most seriously affected.

India is going to take a large hit, with inflation rising by, say, 2%, and GDP growth falling from 7+% to 6%.

There are several things India needs to do urgently:

Strive for self-reliance (Atmanirbhar) in a variety of areas

Diversify its sources of hydrocarbons to other geographies eg. Africa, South America, Central Asia (through Chabahar), and accelerate exploration of its own (offshore and onshore) blocks as Mumbai High and Assam fields are aging rapidly

Pursue other forms of energy:

Renewables



Coal, including carbon sequestration



Biofuels



Nuclear (both SMR and FBR)

Shift households from LPG to LNG, including tapping Krishna Godavari wells, coal gasification, biomass

Power Demand Surge Challenges Growth

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Especially at a time when electricity demand for new industries (eg. generative AI data centers, semiconductors) is ramping up, it is important for India's manufacturing rise to ensure that this does not become a constraint.

From a consumer perspective, increased affluence brings increased electricity demand.

In addition, the Indian migrant worker population of about 10 million in West Asia, and their inward remittances of some $40 billion to $50 billion per annum (total of $120 billion globally) may be increasingly under pressure if oil/gas production does not go back to pre-war levels.

There is one more factor: India needs military muscle.

As I said about Pax Indica (external link), the Indian Ocean needs a strong, impartial facilitator of trade in the Hormuz to Malacca sea-lanes, and India is best placed to do this, harking back to Rajendra Chola re-opening Malacca in 1025 CE. But this requires three things:

Major container ports: Trivandrum (Vizhinjam), Vadhavan, Great Nicobar (Galathea Bay)

The 'switch' to ease multiparty, multi-protocol trade: the India Stack

Security: Three aircraft carrier groups, two dozen SSBNs, SSNs, AIP diesel submarines

This is the time for India to plan forward fully, with the goal of Atmanirbharata, and energy security. The Persian Gulf is no longer a reliable source. The war is indeed a quagmire.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff