WFH, avoid foreign travel for 1 year: Modi's 7 big appeals

PM Modi has outlined a series of economic measures, including fuel conservation and delaying non-essential foreign exchange spending, to fortify India's economy against the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi urges citizens to prioritise national interests during the global crisis by adopting these seven resolutions. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points Modi has called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases, and deferring foreign travel to bolster India's economy amidst the West Asia conflict.

Suggested measures include reducing petrol and diesel consumption, utilising metro and EV services, carpooling, and promoting work-from-home practices.

Modi also advocated for decreased consumption of edible oil, reduced use of chemical fertilisers, and increased promotion of natural farming and Swadeshi products.

To tackle the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.

Addressing a rally in Hyderabad organised by the Telangana BJP, the prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles (EVs), utilising railway services for parcel movement and working from home to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis in West Asia.

"We got into work-from-home, virtual meetings, video conferencing and many other methods during Covid-19. We got habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," Modi said.

He called for reducing the consumption of edible oil, lowering the use of chemical fertilisers and promoting natural farming and Swadeshi products to save foreign exchange and make the country self-reliant.

Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the crisis, Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign travel for one year.

"We have to save foreign exchange by any means," he said, adding that due to the West Asia conflict, prices of petrol and fertilisers had increased significantly.

When there is pressure on the supply chain, difficulties increase despite various government measures to address the situation, he said. "That's why, during a global crisis, keeping the country above all else, we have to take resolutions," he added.

"We got into work-from-home, virtual meetings, video conferencing, and many other methods during Covid-19. We got habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," Modi said.

He called for reducing the consumption of edible oil, lowering the use of chemical fertilisers, promoting natural farming and Swadeshi products to save foreign exchange and make the country self-reliant.

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