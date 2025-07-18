HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Fadnavis plays down his 'offer' to Uddhav Thackeray

Fadnavis plays down his 'offer' to Uddhav Thackeray

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 22:29 IST

x

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday sought to make light of his meeting with Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray head and political rival Uddhav Thackeray a day ago and noted his government was stable with support from deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray presents the book 'Why Do You Want Hindi?' compiled by various editors across the state against the compulsory implementation of Hindi, to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: @ShivSenaUBT_X/ANI Photo

Asked out his 'offer' to Thackeray, a former Bharatiya Janata Party ally, to come over to treasury benches side, Fadnavis, talking to reporters after the end of the monsoon session of the state legislature, expressed dismay over light hearted communication making media headlines.

"We are stable," the CM asserted while pointing to his deputies Shinde and Pawar, both sitting next to him at the press conference.

 

Shinde heads the Shiv Sena, while Pawar is president of the Nationalist Congress Party, and both parties are constituents of the BJP-led ruling coalition Mahayuti.

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met Fadnavis, the move coming a day after the latter's "come here" offer to his former ally set off political speculation in the state.

The Shiv Sena-UBT president met Fadnavis in the chamber of legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde. During the meeting, which lasted for about half an hour, the former CM's son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray was also present.

Queried by reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Aaditya Thackeray said the meeting was to discuss Marathi language-related issues.

On Wednesday, speaking at the farewell function of leader of opposition in the council Ambadas Danve, the CM, in a tongue-in-cheek remark, told Uddhav Thackeray that the BJP was not likely to join him in the opposition, but he can come over to the ruling side.

"Uddhav ji, there is no scope (for a change in government) till 2029 (when next assembly polls are due). We do not have the scope to come to the other (opposition's) side. You have the scope to come here, and it can be thought about. We can think about it differently," Fadnavis had said.

The undivided Shiv Sena parted ways with the long-time ally BJP after the 2019 assembly elections over a dispute on sharing the CM's post.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Raj Thackeray denies talk of alliance with Uddhav Sena
Raj Thackeray denies talk of alliance with Uddhav Sena
BJP trying to derail Shiv Sena-MNS alliance: Uddhav
BJP trying to derail Shiv Sena-MNS alliance: Uddhav
Will Uddhav-Raj union dent BJP's poll prospects?
Will Uddhav-Raj union dent BJP's poll prospects?
When Raj And Uddhav Met Each Other
When Raj And Uddhav Met Each Other
Scuffle Outside Maharashtra Assembly Stuns MLAs
Scuffle Outside Maharashtra Assembly Stuns MLAs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Realme C71 Unveiled For Just ₹7,699

webstory image 2

10 Rajesh Khanna Classics

webstory image 3

Torta di Mele Inglese: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Several areas inundated as heavy rains lash MP's Chhatarpur0:15

Several areas inundated as heavy rains lash MP's Chhatarpur

Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded after heavy rains2:06

Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded after heavy rains

Heavy rain leads to severe waterlogging in various parts of Ajmer1:37

Heavy rain leads to severe waterlogging in various parts...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD