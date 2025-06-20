HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP trying to derail Shiv Sena-MNS alliance, alleges Uddhav

BJP trying to derail Shiv Sena-MNS alliance, alleges Uddhav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 20, 2025 02:00 IST

x

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to scuttle the possibility of his party's alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray ahead of civic polls.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a rally to mark the 59th foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena formed by his father late Bal Thackeray, he warned the ruling party of dire consequences if it hurt the 'Thackeray brand'.

In order to scuttle the possibility of alliance of "Marathi parties", meetings are being held in hotels and elsewhere, Uddhav said.

 

He was apparently referring to Raj Thackeray's recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a five-star hotel in the city.

"What people want, will happen. We will see how it is to be done. The BJP and Shinde Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite. If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP. I am prepared.¦ I want to tell the BJP.....When you come to take me on....come with an ambulance...for yourself,' Thackeray said, tweaking a similar dialogue from Nana Patekar-starrer "Prahaar".

There was speculation recently about the two Thackeray cousins forming an alliance as civic elections are imminent in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state.

The former chief minister, meanwhile, also said the imposition of Hindi in the state will not be allowed at any cost.

The BJP wants to create a divide among Marathi and Hindi-speakers on the eve of civic polls,' he said while exuding confidence that his party will retain the Mumbai civic body.

The BJP has no legacy of its own, and had to install a massive statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who had banned the RSS when he was the country's home minister, Uddhav Thackeray claimed.

Referring to the BJP-led Mahayuti's manifesto speaking of giving Rs 2,100 to women under the Laadki Bahin scheme and loan waiver to farmers, he said the BJP did not fulfill these promises after the assembly elections.

'They promised me that the Shiv Sena will have the chief minister's post for two and a half years but didn't keep the promise," said Thackeray who parted ways with the BJP over the CM post after the 2019 assembly elections.

When the opposition contested the Lok Sabha polls by forming the INDIA group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared the opposition bloc to the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, Thackeray claimed, adding that after Operation Sindoor, Modi sent MPs of the same opposition bloc all over the world to present India's stand.

The BJP has not taken action against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who called army officer Sofiya Qureshi "sister of Pakistani terrorists", Thackeray said.

'Why the terrorists who killed 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam have not been nabbed yet," he asked.

The BJP maligns opposition leaders with corruption charges, and then inducts them into the party, Thackeray said.

"The BJP has set up a party induction stall outside jails. Now, only (gangster) Dawood Ibrahim is left to be taken into its fold,' he said in a sarcastic swipe.

Accusing the Mahayuti government of indulging in corruption, Thackeray said if "original" BJP workers have any self-respect, they should oppose the entry of people, whom they had accused of corruption in the past, in their party.

The state government was giving Mumbai away "free of cost" to the Adani group for the Dharavi redevelopment project, Thackeray alleged.

He also termed the rally of the rival Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde as a "gathering of thieves".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Uddhav-Raj union dent BJP's poll prospects?
Will Uddhav-Raj union dent BJP's poll prospects?
Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP
Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP
After Waqf, BJP will move to land of temples: Uddhav
After Waqf, BJP will move to land of temples: Uddhav
Uddhav handed over 'remote control' to Congress: Modi
Uddhav handed over 'remote control' to Congress: Modi
BJP's Hindutva is 'gomutra dhari': Uddhav
BJP's Hindutva is 'gomutra dhari': Uddhav

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 10 Most Liveable Cities

webstory image 2

The Warm Water Detox: Is A Glass A Day Good For You?

webstory image 3

7 Draupadi Temples Of South India

VIDEOS

Hot! Rasha sizzles in black1:10

Hot! Rasha sizzles in black

PM Modi returns home after 'jam-packed' 3-nation visit to Cyprus, Canada & Croatia1:10

PM Modi returns home after 'jam-packed' 3-nation visit to...

Jai Ho! Croatian girl speaks Hindi to welcome PM Modi2:55

Jai Ho! Croatian girl speaks Hindi to welcome PM Modi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD