'Fadnavis Must Show Who Is The Boss'

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, right, addresses a press conference in Nagpur alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra's politics is once again rocked by controversy, with yet another MLA from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party at the centre of a storm that threatens to further strain the relationship between the three political parties that make the ruling Mahayuti coalition government, which is now into its third month after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in on December 5, 2024 following a landslide victory.

Two of Pawar's close allies -- Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde -- are embroiled in serious legal and political troubles. As Opposition leaders sharpen their attacks, questions about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' fire-fighting skills and Pawar's hold over his party loom large.

On February 20, a Nashik district court sentenced Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate to two years in prison for fraudulently acquiring a government flat under the chief minister's discretionary quota in 1995.

The court found that Kokate and his brother Sunil Kokate had submitted false income documents to obtain flats meant for economically weaker sections. Along with the jail term, they were fined Rs 50,000 each.

Kokate, a senior leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, was immediately granted bail to appeal the verdict.

Kokate dismissed the verdict as a 'political conspiracy' dating back three decades. 'I have full faith in the judiciary and will fight this battle in the higher courts,' he told reporters soon after the court order, refusing to step down despite mounting pressure.

The conviction, however, has intensified Opposition demands for Kokate's immediate resignation. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the delay in action against Kokate, highlighting the swift disqualification of Opposition members in similar cases.

"The Speaker must immediately issue a notification for Manikrao Kokate's disqualification," Wadettiwar told this correspondent. He was referring to the legal provisions that disqualify any elected public representative sentenced to two years or more in prison.

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshawardhan Sapkal accused the ruling coalition of shielding corrupt ministers. 'Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar lack the courage to act against their corrupt ministers. They are running a government that thrives on favouritism and selective action,' Sapkal reportedly said.

Caught in a Political Storm

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde, Devendra Fadnavis and Munde's controversial aide Walmik Karad soon after the Mahayuti alliance won a huge victory in the Maharashtra assembly election. Photograph: Kind courtesy Walmik Karad/Instagram

Even before the Kokate controversy unfolded, another scandal which erupted after the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, in which a close associate of Munde, Walmik Karad, was arrested as the main accused, had put the Fadnavis government in a tight spot.

The Opposition had been quick to demand Munde's resignation, alleging that his links to the accused raised serious concerns.

Ajit Pawar has been evasive when asked about Munde's future in the Maharashtra cabinet. 'You should ask Munde whether he will quit on moral grounds,' Ajit Pawar told reporters, indicating that the minister's fate rested in his own hands.

'I have been saying since the first day that strict action will be taken against every accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case', has been Fadnavis' consistent position on the issue.

"Fadnavis saheb must show to the people of Maharashtra who the boss is in the Mahayuti government," a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP told this correspondent, adding, "But given his relationship with Eknath Shinde, he can't flex his political muscle against Ajit Dada's MLAs and ministers."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, scotching reports of a cold war between himself and Fadnavis, recently remarked that his relationship with the CM was 'thanda-thanda-cool-cool'.

Ajit Pawar Under Fire

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar with Dhananjay Munde and Walmik Karad, centre, at a public meeting in Beed much before Karad was arrested in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Photograph: Kind courtesy Walmik Karad/Instagram

Wadettiwar questions both Fadnavis' and Pawar's silence on the issue. "Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis have defended Munde, claiming the accusations against him were unproven. Yet, now a minister from his (Pawar's) party (Kokate) has been convicted. Why hasn't he removed him?"

"Isn't it the height of arrogance to use one standard for your allies and another for others simply because you hold power?" asks Waddetiwar.

Political observers argue that Pawar's handling of the Kokate crisis will have long-term implications for his leadership and the NCP's public image. His reluctance to act decisively could weaken his position within the Mahayuti coalition.

"Ajit Pawar or Fadnavis cannot act against Munde given that he belongs to one of the most powerful OBC castes in Maharashtra, more so in Beed district," says political commentator Unmesh Gujarati.

Munde belongs to the Wanjari caste, a dominant political grouping among the Other Backward Classes in Maharashtra.

Rift in the Mahayuti Alliance

IMAGE: Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Mahayuti MLAs at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

As if internal turmoil within the NCP wasn't enough, the Mahayuti coalition itself appears to be on somewhat shaky ground. Reports of a growing rift between Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Shinde have surfaced, adding another layer of complexity to the crisis.

Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena faction allied to the BJP, has expressed dissatisfaction with recent developments and warned detractors 'not to take him lightly'.

Political insiders suggest that Shinde is frustrated with the BJP's dominant role in the coalition and is seeking greater autonomy.

"Only Shinde saheb has the guts to speak as strongly as he is speaking over these issues. He is sending a signal to those around him not to play games with him and take him seriously," a Shiv Sena MLA close to Shinde told this correspodent.

Among other niggling issues, the Fadnavis-Shinde duo have not seen eye-to-eye over guardianship of Nashik and Raigad districts in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena MLAs from both districts putting pressure on their leader to demand the position of guardian ministers.

Opposition's Aggressive Stand

Sensing an opportunity, Opposition parties have gone on the offensive, painting the Mahayuti government as corrupt and incompetent. "The Mahayuti government no longer has any moral authority to remain in power. It is imperative for Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to be transparent and take decisive action," says Sushma Andhare, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader who has often picked cudgels with Shinde, Pawar and Fadnavis.

Wadettiwar also accuses the government of double standards, pointing out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's swift disqualification from the Lok Sabha after his conviction, while Kokate remains in office.

"The BJP government in Delhi moved swiftly to suspend Rahul Gandhi. I request the prime minister to demand Manikrao Kokate's resignation or ask Fadnavis to sack him immediately," he says.

"Let Fadnavisji prove to the people of Maharashtra that he acts fairly against one and all. If the government wants to maintain even a shred of credibility, he must ask Kokate to step down immediately. Anything less is a mockery of justice," says Andhare.

The Road Ahead

As Manikrao Kokate prepares to appeal his conviction, Dhananjay Munde's political fate hangs in the balance, and the blow-hot-blow-cold relationship between Fadnavis and Shinde making its presence felt often these days, the political climate in Maharashtra remains tense.

The outcome of Kokate's legal battle and the pressure to sack Munde owing to his proximity to Karad, the main accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, will remain critical in determining who trumps who and how political equations shape up in the ruling coalition in the days ahead.

For Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis, taking these challenges head-on requires a tightrope walk as both issues will be raked up during the Budget session of the Maharashtra assembly beginning today, March 3, 2025.

Pawar also faces the dual challenge of addressing the controversies surrounding his close associates while managing the delicate balance of power within the Mahayuti alliance.

As Maharashtra watches with bated breath, one thing is clear: The state's political drama is far from over.