Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP day after conviction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 24, 2023 14:36 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Photo

His disqualification as Wayanad MP is effective from March 23, the day of his conviction, the secretariat said in its notification.

 

A court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Here is the notification from Lok Sabha 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
