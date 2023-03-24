Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP day after conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Photo

His disqualification as Wayanad MP is effective from March 23, the day of his conviction, the secretariat said in its notification.

A court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Here is the notification from Lok Sabha