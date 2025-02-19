HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » We are at war with...: Shinde amid talks of Mahayuti 'cold war'

We are at war with...: Shinde amid talks of Mahayuti 'cold war'

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2025 10:22 IST

x

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked his party's workers to get ready to defeat rival Shiv Sena (UBT) in the upcoming civic elections after giving it a body blow in the last year's assembly polls.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, rejected speculations of a "cold war" in the BJP-led Mahayuti government and asserted the ruling coalition was focused on development of Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

Addressing office-bearers of his party, the deputy CM said they along with workers should ensure that benefits of policies and programmes launched by the government in the last two-and-a-half years reach people.

Every civic ward should have Shiv Sainiks and a 'shakha' (party branch), he told the gathering.

 

"We gave a shock and body blow (to Shiv Sena-UBT) in the assembly polls and now we have to do the same in the civic polls. The Shiv Sena has to grow," Shinde emphasised.

Schedule for the civic polls, including the all-important Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is yet to be announced.

At the event, the deputy CM inducted several Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearers into his party's fold.

Shinde said when elections are round the corner, some parties speak of conspiracy to break Mumbai from Maharashtra.

"No one can break Mumbai from the state. Our government is expediting pending development works and cluster development. We work for people and not post or power," he asserted.

Without naming former CM Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde said," The Shiv Sena split (in June 2022) because of the lure of chief minister's post. You started considering your colleagues as your servants. A party can't grow in such a manner."

"We are at war with those who are anti-development," he said, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's dream of building a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and abrogating Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'
'BJP Will Use MNS To Pressurise Shinde'
Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
Another rebuff? Shinde left out of Maha disaster agency
Another rebuff? Shinde left out of Maha disaster agency
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Revealed! Why Shinde Agreed To Be Deputy CM
Revealed! Why Shinde Agreed To Be Deputy CM

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dip Dip Hooray! 9 Totally Scoopable Dip Recipes

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

HP Victus 15 Launches: AI-Powered Gaming Beast

VIDEOS

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural development1:59

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural...

Rishi Sunak visits Parliament House with wife, daughters, mother-in-law2:31

Rishi Sunak visits Parliament House with wife, daughters,...

CT 2025: Pakistan practices hard ahead of New Zealand clash2:35

CT 2025: Pakistan practices hard ahead of New Zealand clash

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD