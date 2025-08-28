HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Facing flak, Shivakumar decides to keep mum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 28, 2025 14:38 IST

Facing flak over issues, including his singing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh anthem, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he would remain mum and that the party's spokespersons be approached for comments on any subject.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Photograph: @DKShivakumar on X via ANI Photo

Shivakumar has also been criticised by Bharatiya Janata Party for stating that 'Chamundeswari hill is not exclusive property of Hindus'.

Mysuru MP and scion of the Mysuru Royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraj Wadiyar had termed Shivakumar's statement on his family deity as 'hurting'.

 

"It's a very painful and ridiculous statement. At a time when people are worshipping the Goddess Gouri and Ganesha, a statement was given that hurts the Hindu sentiments, which is condemnable," Wadiyar, a BJP MP, said.

On Thursday, Shivakumar took a swipe at Wadiyar.

"You see, people don't tolerate when I speak some facts, be it Pramoda Devi (member of the Mysuru royal family), Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar or inside the Assembly," a visibly upset Deputy CM told reporters.

He said, "People's only job is to find fault in whatever I utter -- be it politicians, journalists or anybody else. This is what is going on. Better not to speak. There are other leaders and party spokesperson. You (reporters) better speak to them."

Reporters approached Shivakumar for BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh's post on 'X'.

Targeting the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making Shivakumar apologise for his recital of RSS anthem inside the Karnataka Assembly on August 21, Santhosh posted on 'X': 'Let that sink in ...@INCIndia under @RahulGandhi will never tolerate anything concerned with nationalism. They hate it tooth & nail & want everyone who are there with them to oppose anything that is nationalist.'

The BJP has launched a vehement attack on the Congress for choosing Banu Mushtaq, a Kannada literatteur from Muslim community who won Booker Prize for her book Heart Lamp, to inaugurate the Dasara festivities this year.

Alleging that Mushtaq has no respect for Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, another form of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the BJP leaders warned that they would launch a movement against the state government's decision.

Facing criticism from some party workers for his RSS anthem recital, Shivakumar, who is also state Congress president, recently tendered an apology.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
