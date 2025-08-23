HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Suryakumar's wife Devisha comes in support of Dhanashree

Suryakumar's wife Devisha comes in support of Dhanashree

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 23, 2025 10:28 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty and Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal in happier times

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s high-profile divorce continues to spark reactions.

After both Chahal and Dhanashree shared their sides of the story on separate podcasts, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Shetty, has now come out in support of Dhanashree.

 

Chahal, speaking to Raj Shamani, revealed the mental health struggles he endured during the breakdown of his marriage, even admitting to battling suicidal thoughts. Dhanashree, meanwhile, spoke candidly on Humans of Bombay, addressing her decision to part ways and criticising Chahal’s viral T-shirt “stunt.”

Devisha Shetty's story 

While most in the cricket fraternity have stayed silent on the issue, Devisha chose to back Dhanashree publicly.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a story praising her courage: 'So much respect and love for you.'

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020 before divorcing earlier this year. Despite moving on officially, the couple’s relationship — and its very public unraveling — remains a subject of intense debate among fans.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

EPL: Chelsea rally to thrash West Ham
EPL: Chelsea rally to thrash West Ham
It's Official! Kerala to host Messi-Led Argentina!
It's Official! Kerala to host Messi-Led Argentina!
Can These Men Upset Sinner, Alcaraz?
Can These Men Upset Sinner, Alcaraz?
PIX: Surya holidays in the Land of the Rising Sun
PIX: Surya holidays in the Land of the Rising Sun
Gill Chills On Holiday
Gill Chills On Holiday

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Cook The Most

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

HP Expands Gaming Lineup With Omen 16 Laptop In India

VIDEOS

'Rahul won't be PM, Udhayanidhi won't be CM', Amit Shah attacks Congress,DMK25:18

'Rahul won't be PM, Udhayanidhi won't be CM', Amit Shah...

Jurassic-era flying Dinosaur fossil found in Rajasthan village6:58

Jurassic-era flying Dinosaur fossil found in Rajasthan...

PM Modi Flags Off New Kolkata Metro Routes2:31

PM Modi Flags Off New Kolkata Metro Routes

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV