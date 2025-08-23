Suryakumar's wife Devisha comes in support of Dhanashree

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s high-profile divorce continues to spark reactions.

After both Chahal and Dhanashree shared their sides of the story on separate podcasts, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Shetty, has now come out in support of Dhanashree.

Chahal, speaking to Raj Shamani, revealed the mental health struggles he endured during the breakdown of his marriage, even admitting to battling suicidal thoughts. Dhanashree, meanwhile, spoke candidly on Humans of Bombay, addressing her decision to part ways and criticising Chahal’s viral T-shirt “stunt.”

While most in the cricket fraternity have stayed silent on the issue, Devisha chose to back Dhanashree publicly.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a story praising her courage: 'So much respect and love for you.'

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020 before divorcing earlier this year. Despite moving on officially, the couple’s relationship — and its very public unraveling — remains a subject of intense debate among fans.