'Very Shocked Shivakumar Recited RSS Anthem'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh anthem row in Karnataka may have exposed deep contradictions within the Congress, highlighting the party's struggle to balance ideology with political optics.

When state Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recited the RSS prayer Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoomi inside the state assembly on Friday, August 22, 2025, the move triggered political tremours.

What began as a seemingly off the cuff recital soon spiralled into a loyalty test.

Shivakumar's singing was followed by a swift apology on Tuesday, stressing that he never meant to hurt Congress workers and reaffirming his lifelong allegiance to the party.

The controversy, however, did not stop with him.

Kunigal MLA from Tumkur district, Dr H Doddaiah Ranganath, a relative and supporter of Shivakumar, initially defended his leader.

On record, he described the RSS anthem as 'melodious and patriotic', even praising its Sanskrit phrasing as an ode to the Motherland. That endorsement blindsided Congress colleagues and handed the Bharatiya Janata Party -- the RSS' political progeny -- a fresh talking point.

Following the growing backlash -- and soon after DKS' apology -- Dr Ranganath too has recalibrated his position.

In an interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Dr Ranganath insisted his loyalty to the Congress was absolute and clarified that if his words had offended party workers, he is willing to "take them back."

"Our breath is in the Congress, our last breath will also be in the Congress," Dr Ranganath declares. Yet his earlier remarks linger, reflecting the unease within the Congress party whenever symbols associated with the RSS surface in political discourse.

For the Congress, the episode underscores a larger dilemma: Even a song can become a test of faith, forcing leaders to navigate the fine line between cultural nationalism and ideological steadfastness.

Now that Shivakumar has apologised for reciting the RSS prayer, you too had earlier said there was nothing wrong in saying the RSS prayer. Would you still stand by that, or change your stance now?

See, what I understood is that Shivakumar sir only wanted to narrate what the RSS song is. We all know what the RSS is, what happens inside it, and since they are in the opposition, we need to study them -- their character, their future, their relevance.

In that context, he mentioned the opening lines of the song.

I felt there was nothing wrong in what he said. But now sir himself has clarified -- if people's feelings are hurt, he is ready to take it back. And I fully agree with that stand.

But are you ideologically against the RSS' thinking?

There is no doubt about that. We fight and stand against the RSS in everything. Their politics is divisive -- based on caste and religion. As a doctor, as someone with secular values, I cannot accept their ideology or the BJP's thinking.

Yet you were quoted in the media praising the RSS song as 'melodious and patriotic'?

I had only referred to the Sanskrit words Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoomi, which mean bowing to the Motherland with affection. That is all.

But let me be clear -- I was born in the Congress, my family has always been in the Congress, and I will die as a Congressman. There is no way I will accept even the smallest part of the BJP or RSS thinking.

But this makes one wonder: Shivakumar said there was nothing wrong in the song, you too said so. Then he apologised, and now you also seem to soften your stand.

We are not supporting the RSS or BJP. If I earlier said the song's words are patriotic, that does not mean I endorse the organisation. If any of our party workers or people feel hurt by such remarks, I too will take them back.

Our breath is in the Congress, our last breath will also be in the Congress.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers take an oath on the occasion of Hindu Nav Varsha (Hindu New Year) in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

So, you believe the RSS anthem Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoomi is patriotic?

I don't want to go into that again. Whatever was said should not be seen as support for the RSS. We are not with them, and never will be. Even in my last breath, I will not endorse their ideology.

If anyone is hurt by this discussion (saying that the RSS anthem is 'melodious and patriotic'), I take it back.

Were you surprised when Shivakumar recited the song on the floor of the Vidhan Soudha?

Very shocked, but I also know why he did it.

He was being heckled by BJP members who were mocking the Congress. In that context, he quoted the song to tell them: 'We know your anthem, we know your ideology, we know how divisive you are.' It was not an endorsement.

You often speak about secularism. How does your background shape your views?

Before becoming an MLA, I was an orthopaedic surgeon. In my practice, I never knew what caste or religion my patient belonged to. Only after entering politics did I even begin to notice these divisions.

For me, politics must bring the downtrodden into the mainstream. That is why I cannot accept the RSS or the BJP's idea that minorities are second class citizens. They may not say it openly, but through policies like the NRC (the National Register of Citizens) and the CAA (Citizenship [Amendment] Act), they try to make minorities feel like second citizens. I cannot stand by such politics.

So, at the core, what is your position?

At any cost, we will never support the BJP or RSS. Even if I am forced to choose divisive politics, I would quit politics that very day. We will hold onto secular ideas and the vision of the Constitution given by Dr Ambedkar till our last breath.