Home  » News » Now, Karnataka Cong MLA praises RSS anthem as 'very good song'

Now, Karnataka Cong MLA praises RSS anthem as 'very good song'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 24, 2025 14:19 IST

Taking a cue from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ruling Congress MLA H D Ranganath sang the opening lines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh anthem and praised it on Sunday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on August 21 by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

Speaking to reporters at Kunigal in Tumakuru district, Ranganath crooned the opening lines of the RSS anthem Namaste Sada Vatsale.

 

Calling the anthem a 'very good song', the MLA said he too heard it after the Deputy CM sang it in the assembly.

"I read its meaning. It says we should salute the land where we are born. I see nothing wrong in that. Ours is a secular party, and we must accept good things from others."

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "Right-wingers insist on creating divisions of caste and religion, which we oppose. Their ideology can never match ours. But what is wrong if someone sings a song from the RSS? I am only asking this question."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
