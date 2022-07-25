News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Extremely radicalised' youth from Assam held in Bengaluru; cops detain aides

'Extremely radicalised' youth from Assam held in Bengaluru; cops detain aides

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 25, 2022 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An "extremely radicalised" youth from Assam has been arrested in Bengaluru by the central crime branch of Bengaluru and the police say an investigation was on to find out if he has links with any terrorist outfit.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Akhtar Hussain Lashkar, who was working as a food delivery executive, was picked up on Sunday night from a rented flat on the third floor of an apartment in Tilaknagar where he was living with some other people belonging to the same profession.

 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday the police have also detained his "accomplices" for questioning.

The police sources said Lashkar has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including one for waging a war against the Government of India.

"He's an extremely radicalised youth. We worked out together with various agencies. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. The investigation and interrogation are on to unearth whether (he had links) with any of the organisations," Bengaluru police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy told reporters.

"He was working as a delivery boy. Other details will come out after the investigation," he said, adding that the police were working with various agencies and got inputs about his activities.

"Details cannot be shared but the fact (is) that an FIR has been registered and the person has been arrested. There is enough evidence collected regarding the radicalised youth in Bengaluru,” he added.

CCB sources further said Lashkar had fled north India and was holed up in the city.

Jnanendra lauded the police for their action.

The minister recalled that the Bengaluru police had recently arrested a terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir at Okalipuram in the city.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 suspected ISIS members held in Bengaluru
2 suspected ISIS members held in Bengaluru
2005 IISC attack: SC upholds life sentence of 4 men
2005 IISC attack: SC upholds life sentence of 4 men
Will K'taka use bulldozers against Hubballi rioters?
Will K'taka use bulldozers against Hubballi rioters?
Sri Lanka eye big lead after Mendis all-round display
Sri Lanka eye big lead after Mendis all-round display
Sonia to appear before ED for 2nd time on Tuesday
Sonia to appear before ED for 2nd time on Tuesday
K'taka Cong MLA says Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas
K'taka Cong MLA says Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas
If guilty, must be punished: Mamata after Min's arrest
If guilty, must be punished: Mamata after Min's arrest
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Suspected ISI agent from Rajasthan held in Bengaluru

Suspected ISI agent from Rajasthan held in Bengaluru

Hizbul terrorist from J-K arrested in Bengaluru

Hizbul terrorist from J-K arrested in Bengaluru

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances