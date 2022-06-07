News
Rediff.com  » News » Hizbul terrorist arrested in Bengaluru by Karnataka and J-K police

Hizbul terrorist arrested in Bengaluru by Karnataka and J-K police

Source: PTI
June 07, 2022 14:25 IST
A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been arrested in Bengaluru in a joint operation by the Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir police.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay

The accused, Talib Hussain, was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday.

 

According to the police sources, Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Bengaluru.

Hussain had allegedly taken shelter in a mosque in Srirampura in the city and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed Hussain's arrest from the city.

Asked if the terrorist was arrested, Bommai told reporters, "Yes."

"Generally the police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal."

"The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously,” Bommai said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Slain Pandit's family slams govt for 'no security'
'Govt failed': Several Pandit employees leave Kashmir
'Peace in Kashmir makes Pakistan very uncomfortable'
Full house for India vs SA 1st T20I in Delhi
India eyes long-term fertiliser contracts
How to Deal With Being Ghosted Online
Parathas During The Shanghai Lockdown
The War Against Coronavirus

