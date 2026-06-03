Explosion at Punjab hospital's emergency ward; probe launched

An explosion at a private hospital in Gurdaspur, Punjab, has prompted a police investigation to determine the cause and ensure public safety.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI video Grab

Key Points An explosion occurred at Multani Hospital in Gurdaspur, Punjab, causing damage to the emergency ward.

No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion at the private hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, examining CCTV footage and gathering forensic evidence to determine the cause of the explosion.

Local shopkeepers reported hearing a loud sound from a distance, indicating the force of the explosion.

Politicians are demanding a thorough investigation into the hospital explosion to ensure accountability and address security concerns.

An "explosion" took place in the emergency ward of a private hospital in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Tuesday, shattering door glass and windowpanes.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police, Aditya said Kalanaur police station received information about a loud sound at Multani Hospital, located near the bus stand in Kalanaur area. No one was hurt in the incident.

Upon receiving information, the deputy superintendent of police and the station house officer immediately reached the spot, he said.

The police found shattered glass here, the SSP said, adding that he along with the superintendent of police (Detective) also examined the spot.

"Forensic teams are on the spot," he said.

"We are investigating the matter from all angles. We have vital clues and are investigating them. We will soon share the progress in the case," the SSP said.

He appealed to people to inform the police about any suspicious person or suspicious object.

In a CCTV footage, a suspicious man could be seen standing near the hospital.

The SSP said investigation was underway in the matter.

Local shopkeepers claimed that they heard the loud sound from a considerable distance.

Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the news of an "explosion" in the emergency ward of a private hospital in Kalanaur is extremely worrying and serious and demanded a probe into the matter.

"According to the information received so far, this was a grenade attack; if this information is correct, then it is not just a matter of negligence in security, but also raises a big question on the security of sensitive places related to people's lives," he said.

"The law and order situation in Punjab is already a matter of concern. Now, the incidents of targeting important places like hospitals raise even more serious worries. We demand an impartial and thorough investigation into this matter so that the truth can come before the people and culprits are severely punished," the former deputy chief minister said.