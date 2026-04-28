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Gurdaspur Market Cordoned Off After Suspicious Object Found

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 00:42 IST

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A suspicious object, potentially an explosive, has prompted a police cordon in a Gurdaspur market, triggering an investigation and raising security concerns in Punjab.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A suspicious object resembling an explosive was found in a market in Gurdaspur, Punjab.
  • Police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the object.
  • A bomb squad has been called in to examine the suspicious item.
  • The nature of the object is currently unknown, pending investigation.

Police cordoned off a market area in Punjab's Gurdaspur late Monday evening after a suspicious object, resembling an explosive, was found, officials said.

A shopkeeper in the area claimed that unknown people riding a motorcycle had thrown something in the market outside a shop, which looked like a grenade, after which the police were informed.

 

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police, Guraspur, D K Chaudhary told reporters, "We received information that an explosive-type object was spotted on Geeta Mandir road. We are verifying it. The area around has been cordoned off. Late evening, we received information, and the police team reached there."

When asked if the object could be a grenade, Chaudhary said, "Investigations are on. At the moment, we don't know what exactly it is".

Bomb Squad Called to the Scene

Chaudhary added that a bomb squad has also been called to investigate the suspicious object.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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