What's Behind The Punjab Security Site Blasts?

Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments in Punjab have sparked concerns about security and potential destabilisation efforts in the region, prompting investigations and political condemnation.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Two explosions occurred near security establishments in Jalandhar and Amritsar, Punjab, causing alarm.

No injuries were reported in either of the blasts, but investigations are ongoing.

Opposition parties have criticised the AAP government, alleging failures in intelligence and security.

Punjab DGP suggests Pakistan's ISI may be involved in the Amritsar blast, while the KLF claimed responsibility for the Jalandhar explosion.

The blasts follow a previous explosion on a rail track in Patiala, raising concerns about destabilisation efforts in Punjab.

Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments shook Punjab on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties, which called them efforts to "destabilise" the state.

The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm near the army cantonment in Amritsar's Khasa. No injuries have been reported, police said.

An investigation into both incidents is underway.

Amritsar Blast Investigation

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Mir Qasim stated that police received reports of a loud sound at around 11 pm on a road in Khasa. "Our teams arrived on the scene immediately," he said.

Preliminary inspections indicated that someone had thrown an explosive device towards the boundary wall, leading to the explosion, according to the SSP. Police mentioned that a piece of a tin sheet covering the boundary wall had fallen as a result of the blast.

Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples.

Amritsar (Rural) Superintendent of Police Aditya S Warrier, who also visited the scene, confirmed that further investigations are ongoing. Police added that a team of army officials also assessed the situation, after which the area was cordoned off.

CCTV footage from the vicinity shows the explosion occurring at night. A local villager reported that his family was awakened by a loud sound and came outside their home to see what had happened.

Jalandhar Explosion Details

In the Jalandhar incident, the blast ripped apart a scooter, damaged a traffic signal pole and windowpanes of a nearby shop. Locals recounted that the scooter, which was parked outside the BSF headquarters, Punjab Frontier, caught fire shortly after a loud sound. The scooter belonged to Gurpreet Singh, who regularly delivers parcels in the area.

CCTV footage captured the explosion, which resulted in a cloud of smoke. An unidentified man was seen running for cover following the blast.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday night, one of Gurpreet's relatives said that the scooter caught fire as he was approaching it. He immediately called his father and informed him about the incident.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed to reporters late Tuesday that an Activa scooter parked near the gate caught fire suddenly. She stated that Gurpreet is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Possible Involvement of ISI and KLF

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the Amritsar blast was a low-intensity explosion and that no group has claimed responsibility for it. However, he reckons Pakistan's ISI might be behind the incident.

"We assume that, as today is the Operation Sindoor anniversary, this is part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab. Punjab is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the nation against Pakistan," he said.

Regarding the Jalandhar explosion, the DGP said that the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLF) has claimed responsibility, adding that "we are verifying" the claim.

Political Reactions to Punjab Blasts

Opposition parties have condemned the AAP government over the blasts.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, over the blasts.

"Three blasts in 10 days, two in a single day, May 5: Jalandhar outside BSF headquarters and Sri Amritsar Sahib Army area, April 27: Rajpura rail track. Continued intelligence failures and the collapse of law and order are a matter of grave concern. Chief Minister @BhagwantMann, who is also the state Home Minister, is busy with mimicry and cheap politics. He has forfeited the right to remain in office," Badal said in a post on X.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the Mann government.

"Back-to-back blasts have shaken Punjab. Yesterday in Jalandhar, and now near Khasa Camp in Amritsar, this is deeply alarming. Who is trying to destabilise our state? Why has the Punjab Government failed to prevent such incidents? What is the Government of India doing? Repeated lapses point to a serious breakdown of intelligence and security. Punjab's peace cannot be compromised. We demand accountability and immediate action," Warring said in a post on X.

On April 27, an explosion occurred at a freight corridor rail track in Shambhu in Patiala. Police arrested four members of a pro-Khalistan terror module, backed by Pakistan's ISI, for the blast.