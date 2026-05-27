Former SP MLA Booked After Goat Market Clash In Kanpur

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki faces charges of assault and intimidation after a violent clash at a goat market in Kanpur, igniting local tensions and prompting police investigation.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points Former SP MLA Irfan Solanki booked for assault and intimidation after a clash at a Kanpur goat market.

Tension erupted as traders protested and demanded police action following the incident.

Solanki denies allegations, claiming he visited the market to address complaints of illegal collections.

Two FIRs have been registered, one against Solanki and another based on a counter-complaint.

Police are examining CCTV footage, and a gunner attached to MLA Nasim Solanki has been suspended for negligence.

Former Samajwadi Party MLA from Sisamau, Irfan Solanki, and his associates have been booked on charges of assault and intimidation following a clash at a makeshift goat market at Halim ground here in Chamanganj, police said on Wednesday.

The incident triggered tension in the area, with traders and residents gathering at the ground and raising slogans against the former MLA. They also blocked the market gates for hours, demanding police action, before authorities pacified the crowd.

Solanki Denies Allegations, Claims Security Personnel Assaulted

Solanki denied the allegations against him and claimed that he and his wife Nasim Solanki, the sitting Samajwadi Party MLA from Sisamau, had gone to the market on Tuesday to look into some complaints when some people there assaulted the security personnel escorting her.

Speaking to PTI, Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said that two FIRs have been registered after a clash between two groups from the same community late Tuesday night.

Details of the FIRs Filed

The FIR against Irfan Solanki and his associates was lodged on the complaint by Wafa Abbas, who runs the goat market held annually.He alleged that Solanki arrived at the market on Tuesday night with supporters and security personnel, abused him publicly, assaulted him and threatened him after demanding money for allowing the market to function.

According to the complaint, Abbas was slapped and beaten when he tried to speak to the former MLA. He also alleged that a bag containing Rs 2.70 lakh went missing during the scuffle.

Based on the complaint, the police registered the case against Irfan Solanki and unidentified persons under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A counter-FIR was also filed on a complaint by Azim Ahmad, a gunner attached to MLA Nasim Solanki.

Ahmad alleged that he was assaulted by Abbas, Fahad, Imran and several unidentified men inside the market while carrying out security duties. He claimed his uniform was torn and that some people tried to snatch his carbine and shut the market gate during the clash.

Police Investigation and Suspension

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said that gunner Azim Ahmad has been suspended for negligence after he allegedly left his assigned security position and entered the crowd.

He said CCTV footage was being examined, but so far Irfan Solanki had not appeared in any footage collected by police, he added.

Irfan Solanki, the former SP MLA from Sisamau, is currently out on bail in an arson case after spending nearly 34 months in jail. He was released from Maharajganj jail on September 30 last year.

Reacting to the allegations, Solanki on Wednesday denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had visited the goat market after receiving complaints about illegal collections from traders and customers.

"There had been repeated complaints of extortion in the goat market. I went there along with my wife - SP MLA Nasim Solanki. My security personnel was assaulted and there was even an attempt to snatch his carbine. The allegations against me are false," he claimed.