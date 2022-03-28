News
Suvendhu among 5 BJP MLAs suspended over violence in WB assembly

Suvendhu among 5 BJP MLAs suspended over violence in WB assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 28, 2022 14:00 IST
Five Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended by West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday for their alleged unruly conduct in the House.

Adhikari, along with BJP legislators Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga and Narahari Mahato, were suspended by the speaker for future sessions this year.

Earlier in the day, the assembly plunged into pandemonium as ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP legislators exchanged blows after the saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

 

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

"MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," Adhikari said.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly.

He also said that some Trinamool Congress legislators were injured during the scuffle that took place inside the House. "Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
