Ex-Army Man Discovered Dead At Home In Latur

A 39-year-old ex-Army man was found dead in his Latur home, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points Former Army man, Prakash Baburao Sasatte, found dead in his Latur home.

Sasatte's death was discovered after neighbours reported a foul smell.

Police investigation underway, but no immediate signs of foul play.

Sasatte had asked his parents not to disturb him before his death.

A 39-year-old ex-Army man was found dead at his house in Latur district of central Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The cause of the death was not yet known but nothing suspicious

The deceased was identified as Prakash Baburao Sasatte, a native of Atnur village in Jalkot tehsil, who had been living in Udgir town with his parents for the past few years, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

His death came to light on Wednesday morning in a residential area on Jalkot Road, where his house is located.

Discovery of the Body

According to police officials, on returning home earlier this week, Sasatte went to the second floor of the house to sleep and asked his parents not to wake him up.

A foul smell had been emanating from the house for the past few days. Initially ignored by neighbours, suspicion grew as the stench intensified, prompting them to alert the police.

A Udgir Rural Police team reached the spot, broke open the door and found Sasatte's body. There was nothing suspicious about his death, they added.