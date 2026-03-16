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Home  » News » BSF Head Constable Found Dead in Samba District Camp

BSF Head Constable Found Dead in Samba District Camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 10:50 IST

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A Border Security Force jawan's alleged suicide in a Jammu and Kashmir camp has triggered a police investigation to uncover the reasons behind the tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A BSF Head Constable, Hari Babu, was found dead inside a camp in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The jawan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his post in the Penthi area.
  • Police have initiated inquest proceedings and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
  • The motive behind the BSF jawan's suicide is currently unknown.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Monday, officials said.

Head Constable Hari Babu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging inside his post at a camp in Penthi area.

 

The officials said the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and other legal formalities.

Investigation into BSF Jawan's Death

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings and further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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