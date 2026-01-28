HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Accused in gangster Goldy Brar's cousin's murder shot dead

Accused in gangster Goldy Brar's cousin's murder shot dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2026 23:50 IST

x

In an unverified post on social media, gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara and Vicky Pehlwan claimed responsibility for the killing of Gurwinder while citing his alleged involvement in the murder of Gurlal Singh Brar.

IMAGE: File image of gangsters Goldy Brar. Photograph: ANI Photo

One of the accused in the 2020 murder of a cousin of gangster Goldy Brar was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants on Wednesday near the Senior Superintendent of Police's office in Punjab's Mohali, the police said. 

Key Points

  • One of the accused in the 2020 murder of a cousin of gangster Goldy Brar was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants on Wednesday near the Senior Superintendent of Police's office in Punjab's Mohali, the police said. 
  • The Mohali police booked foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar in connection with the murder of Gurwinder Singh alias Lambbad, who had come to a court along with his wife for a hearing in an opium recovery case when the assailants fired several rounds at him, killing him on the spot, they said

The Mohali police booked foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar in connection with the murder of Gurwinder Singh alias Lambbad, who had come to a court along with his wife for a hearing in an opium recovery case when the assailants fired several rounds at him, killing him on the spot, they said

 

Gurwinder's wife said in her complaint that he had been receiving threats from Goldy Brar.

Gurwinder was a resident of village Rurki Pukhta under Police Station Sadar Kharar in Mohali.

After attending the court hearing, when Gurwinder reached near his car along with his wife, an assailant, who was already present near the vehicle, fired multiple shots at him and fled from the spot.

The police said the incident occurred at around 3 pm when Guwinder was opening the boot of his car parked on the road.

Meanwhile, in an unverified post on social media, gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara and Vicky Pehlwan claimed responsibility for the killing of Gurwinder while citing his alleged involvement in the murder of Gurlal Singh Brar.

Gurlal Singh Brar, the cousin of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar, was shot dead in Chandigarh in 2020.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Rupnagar Range, Nanak Singh, said Gurwinder had come for a hearing in a 4 kg opium recovery case and was on bail in this matter.

Singh said Gurwinder had a criminal background and had been named in the Gurlal Brar murder case. "This angle is also being examined," he said.

An eyewitness of the fatal shooting said he initially thought a car tyre had burst. But then he saw a man, "wearing a cap and having a fair complexion", firing multiple rounds at a point-blank range.

The assailant's other accomplice was waiting for him at some distance on a bike, said the eyewitness who is an advocate by profession.

"We are investigating the matter. We assure you that soon the assailants will be caught. We have leads, and we have information on who got it done. We are working on it," the DIG told reporters.

"Multiple teams have been constituted for technical analysis, scientific investigation, and human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused at the earliest," DIG Singh said.

The DIG informed that based on the statement of the deceased's wife, a case under Sections 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Sohana against Goldy Brar.

The complainant said that Gurwinder had been receiving threats from Goldy Brar, as he was named as an accused in the murder case of Gurlal Brar.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar was designated as a "terrorist" by India in 2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) He is at present believed to be in the US.

Earlier, he was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. But he parted ways with the Bishnoi gang last year. He is now part of the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Parents of gangster Goldy Brar arrested in extortion case
Parents of gangster Goldy Brar arrested in extortion case
Moosewala murder mastermind is Canada's most wanted
Moosewala murder mastermind is Canada's most wanted
Disha Patani Firing: 'Goldy Brar Wants To Spread Fear'
Disha Patani Firing: 'Goldy Brar Wants To Spread Fear'
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar declared as terrorist
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar declared as terrorist
Firing outside Disha Patani's home, Goldy Brar claims role
Firing outside Disha Patani's home, Goldy Brar claims role

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Breaks Down On Ajit Pawar's Death0:50

Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Breaks Down On Ajit Pawar's...

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule Break Down In Baramati0:33

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO