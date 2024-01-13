News
Ex-model's body found in Haryana canal days after murder

Ex-model's body found in Haryana canal days after murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 13, 2024 13:26 IST
The body of former model Divya Pahuja, who was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram, has been recovered from a canal in Haryana's Fatehabad district, police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The canal from where the body of Divya Pahuja was recovered. Photograph: ANI on X

The body has been recovered from the subsidiary canal of the Bhakra canal in Tohana, said Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya.

 

Pahuja, 27, was shot dead in a hotel room in Gurugram on January 2.

She was killed because she had allegedly been extorting money from the hotel owner by blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures', according to police.

