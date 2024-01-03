News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram

Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram

Source: PTI
January 03, 2024 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A former model who was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram months after she was granted bail, the police said on Wednesday.

Five people allegedly took Divya Pahuja to the hotel on Tuesday night and shot her in the head.

The Gurugram police arrested three of them while they were taking her body from the hotel in a car to dump it, the police said.

 

The Bombay high court had granted bail to Pahuja in June last year, about seven years after she was arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

The Mumbai police had arrested her, her mother and five policemen who had allegedly killed the gangster. 

According to the Mumbai police, Gadoli had been lured into a trap with the help of his ”girlfriend” Pahuja and killed in a fake encounter. 

Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana police officials to eliminate Gadoli, the Mumbai police had said.

Gujjar was in prison at the time of the encounter, but he hatched the conspiracy with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Pahuja as honey trap, as per the Mumbai police.

"We have arrested three accused involved in the murder of Pahuja. Further probe is underway," said Bhupender Singh Sangwan, DCP, west.

The police are investigating the case and questioning the arrested accused.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Grover murder is also a story of young India'
'Grover murder is also a story of young India'
All you need to know about the Sheena Bora murder mystery
All you need to know about the Sheena Bora murder mystery
Aarushi's murder trial and a tale about India
Aarushi's murder trial and a tale about India
2nd Test PIX: Burger leads South Africa's fightback!
2nd Test PIX: Burger leads South Africa's fightback!
SC refuses interim relief to Mahua, seeks LS reply
SC refuses interim relief to Mahua, seeks LS reply
SC refuses to transfer Adani probe, fully backs SEBI
SC refuses to transfer Adani probe, fully backs SEBI
ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public
ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Model Preeti Jain gets 3-yr jail for conspiracy to murder Bhandarkar

Model Preeti Jain gets 3-yr jail for conspiracy to murder Bhandarkar

14 sensational murders that shook India

14 sensational murders that shook India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances