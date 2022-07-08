News
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-Japan PM Abe shot during rally, shows no vital signs; attacker held

Ex-Japan PM Abe shot during rally, shows no vital signs; attacker held

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: July 08, 2022 10:10 IST
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe collapsed in the western Japan city of Nara on Friday, July 8, after being attacked by an unidentified man. Gunshots were heard in the vicinity, local media reported adding that police has seized the attacker.

IMAGE: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after being shot during an election campaign for the July 10, 2022 Upper House election, in Nara, western Japan, July 8, 2022. Photographs: Kyodo via Reuters
 

IMAGE: An aerial view shows the site where Abe was shot.

Japan's leading news agency Kyodo News, citing local authorities reported that Abe was unconscious and appeared to be showing no vital signs.

Abe was shot by a man from behind while he was making a speech on a street in Nara. The first shot missed Abe, but the second struck him in the back, reports said.

The police has seized the man who attacked Abe at around 11.30 am (local time), The Japan Times reported.

IMAGE: An ambulance rushes Abe to hospital.

According to initial reports from Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, a reporter heard something that sounded like a gunshot. The reporter also saw Abe bleeding, media reports said.

Abe became prime minister of Japan twice, from 2006-2007 and again from 2012-20.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
