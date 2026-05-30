Kerala's Menstrual Leave Policy Faces Criticism

Former DGP R Sreelekha challenges Kerala's proposed menstrual leave policy for schoolgirls, sparking debate on its impact on female empowerment and privacy.

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Key Points Former DGP R Sreelekha questions Kerala's menstrual leave policy for schoolgirls.

Sreelekha raises concerns about privacy and potential stigmatisation of girls.

She suggests improving facilities in schools instead of granting menstrual leave.

The Kerala government's proposal includes weekend catch-up classes to avoid academic setbacks.

The government aims to make educational institutions more girl-friendly under 'Menstrual Dignity' project.

Former DGP and BJP councillor R Sreelekha on Saturday questioned the Kerala government's proposal to grant up to three days of menstrual leave every month for schoolgirls, asking whether the policy would empower girls or make them appear more vulnerable.

In a social media post, Sreelekha said menstruation was a matter of personal dignity for women and that while some girls may experience pain and discomfort during their periods, others go through it with little difficulty.

Concerns Over Privacy and Stigmatisation

Recalling her own experiences, she said she never skipped school or college because of menstruation despite suffering severe pain, and added that she and her fellow women trainees did not opt out of rigorous physical training during their IPS training days except when absolutely necessary.

"That is the strength of women," she said.

Sreelekha also raised concerns over privacy, arguing that regular menstrual leave could inadvertently reveal personal details about students.

Alternatives to Menstrual Leave

"If girls stay away from classes every month, family members, schools and others may come to know when a particular child is menstruating. Is this menstrual dignity?" she asked.

Instead of menstrual leave, the former DGP suggested improving facilities for girls in educational institutions by providing clean toilets, sanitary napkin vending machines and, where necessary, access to pain-relief medication.

Sreelekha, now serving as a councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, said such facilities would also benefit women teachers and other female staff members.

Government's Perspective on Menstrual Dignity

Sreelekha further said she did not believe any girl would willingly remain at home and miss classes because of menstruation and claimed that most parents would also be reluctant to encourage such absences.

Her remarks came a day after the newly sworn-in UDF government announced a series of women and child-friendly initiatives, including a proposal to provide up to three days of menstrual leave every month for schoolgirls.

The initiative was outlined in the policy address of the V D Satheesan-led government, delivered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the State Assembly on Friday.

"Our commitment to girl students is reflected in Project 'Menstrual Dignity', under which we intend to make educational institutions and public spaces friendly for girls and women," the Governor had said.

The government also plans to introduce up to three days of menstrual leave for school students, along with weekend catch-up classes to ensure that they do not fall behind in their studies, the policy address had added.