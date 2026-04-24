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Home  » News » Kerala Minister Criticises Former Police Chiefs' Comments

Kerala Minister Criticises Former Police Chiefs' Comments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 13:14 IST

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty has strongly criticised former DGPs R Sreelekha and T P Senkumar for their controversial remarks against the Kerala police force, sparking a debate on the appropriateness of such statements from retired officials.

Key Points

  • Kerala Minister V Sivankutty criticises former DGPs R Sreelekha and T P Senkumar for alleged anti-police remarks.
  • Sivankutty questions the appropriateness of the former DGPs' statements, especially after retirement.
  • Sreelekha defends her remarks, stating they were directed at officers who committed mistakes.
  • Sivankutty also criticises the Thiruvananthapuram corporation for alleged negligence in waste management and civic issues.
  • The minister condemns the mayor's comment regarding the corporation's responsibility for the city's drinking water problems.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday hit out at former DGPs and BJP leaders R Sreelekha and T P Senkumar, questioning whether their alleged adverse remarks against the police were applicable with retrospective effect.

Sivankutty raised the query during a press conference held here by him.

 

The two former DGPs during a recent protest had remarked "poda pulle police" (get lost police), the CPI (M) leader claimed.

He also alleged that Sreelekha made threats against the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner and posted a screenshot of the same on social media.

"What right does she have to do that," he questioned.

Controversy Over Use of IPS Suffix

He also contended that on entering the political sphere, the formers DGPs should not use the IPS suffix along with their names, especially when contesting in elections.

Important decisions taken by the two officers while in service need to be examined, he said.

Sreelekha's Response to Criticism

Responding, Sreelekha said that she had used that phrase against police officers who committed mistakes even when she was in service.

She said that many police officers who committed serious mistakes or were corrupt were suspended from service, some were dismissed, and many others were booked and convicted in graft cases, but no political or police association leader spoke against her.

But when she used that phrase after retirement against an officer who committed a mistake, people are finding fault in it, she claimed in a social media post.

She had used the term while protesting against the alleged police violence against BJP workers recently by officers of Vattiyoorkavu police station.

A councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Sreelekha is also the BJP candidate in the April 9 Assembly polls in the state's Vattiyoorkavu constituency.

Criticism of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Sivankutty further said that he suspects that all the systems put in place by the Left, when it ruled the civic body in the past, have "rusted".

"People have to cover their nose and mouth while walking on the city's streets due to mountains of garbage lying around. The Haritha Karma Sena which collects plastic waste is not functioning properly in many places, waste disposal has turned into a photo or reel opportunity, street dog menace has increased and the city is completely dark at night," Sivankutty alleged.

"Those ruling the corporation have turned it into an example of carelessness," he said.

The minister also termed as a "joke" the alleged remark by corporation mayor V V Rajesh that the civic body was not responsible for the drinking water problems of the city and it was the duty of the water authority.

"It is a highly irresponsible comment by the mayor," he contended.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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