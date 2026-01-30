HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free sanitary pads for girls

'Menstrual health a fundamental right': SC orders free sanitary pads for girls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 30, 2026 15:52 IST
January 30, 2026 15:52 IST

Private schools failing to provide these facilities risk de-recognition

Are sanitary napkins really good for you?

Kindly note that the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Supreme Court directs states and UTs to provide free sanitary pads to girl students.
  • The court recognizes the right to menstrual health as a fundamental right under Article 21.
  • All schools must provide separate and disabled-friendly toilets for students.
  • The government will be held accountable for non-compliance.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and Union Territories to ensure girl students in private and government schools are provided bio-degradable menstrual sanitary pads for free, and held that the right to menstrual health is a part of the fundamental right to life enshrined in the Constitution.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan told states and Union Territories to ensure separate toilets for female and male students in all schools. It also said all schools, irrespective of whether they are state-run or controlled, will have to provide disabled-friendly toilets. 

Right to Menstrual Health

"The right to menstrual health is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution," the court held. It said that if private schools fail to provide these facilities, they will be de-recognised.

The bench also said that it would hold governments accountable if they too fail to provide for toilets and free sanitary pads to girls.

The top court has reserved its verdict on a PIL filed by Jaya Thakur on December 10, 2024, seeking pan-India implementation of the Union government's 'Menstrual Hygiene Policy for school-going girls' in government and government-aided schools for adolescent girls students from Classes 6 to 12.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
