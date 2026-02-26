HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Court Orders Probe Against Ex-DGP R Sreelekha for Alleged Victims' Identity Reveal

Court Orders Probe Against Ex-DGP R Sreelekha for Alleged Victims' Identity Reveal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 26, 2026 23:29 IST

Former DGP R Sreelekha is under investigation after a Thiruvananthapuram court ordered a probe into allegations that she revealed the identities of sexual offence victims in a social media video.

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A Thiruvananthapuram court has ordered a police probe against former DGP R Sreelekha for allegedly revealing the identity of sexual offence victims.
  • The allegations stem from a video posted by Sreelekha on her YouTube channel, leading to a petition filed in October 2025.
  • The court had previously directed a probe in January, but the petitioner claimed no investigation had been carried out.
  • Police officials have stated that a case will be registered soon, and an investigation will be launched based on the court's fresh direction.
  • R Sreelekha, a retired Kerala DGP, contested local body elections on a BJP ticket.

A court here has ordered the police to conduct a probe against BJP councillor and former DGP R Sreelekha for allegedly revealing the identity of victims in a sexual offence case through a video posted on a social media platform.

Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Tania Mariam Jose issued the order on February 23.

 

The petition was filed by one R Jayachandran in October 2025, alleging that Sreelekha had disclosed the identities of victims in a sexual offence case in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel.

On January 21 this year, the court had directed the Thiruvananthapuram Museum police here to conduct a detailed probe to ascertain the facts stated in the petition and forwarded the complaint for investigation.

On February 23, the petitioner again approached the court, stating that no investigation had been carried out.

Police officials at the Museum police station said that, based on the court's fresh direction, a case would be registered soon and an investigation would be launched.

Sreelekha, who retired as Kerala DGP, contested the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation local body election on a BJP ticket.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecourtMatters

RELATED STORIES

Swami Avimukteshwaranand booked under POCSO Act
Swami Avimukteshwaranand booked under POCSO Act
'Kill her': FIR says KSU activists attacked Kerala health minister with a 'weapon'
'Kill her': FIR says KSU activists attacked Kerala health minister with a 'weapon'
Couple Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Three Minor Girls in Kerala
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Kerala HC grants bail to suspected LTTE member over delayed trial
Kerala HC grants bail to suspected LTTE member over delayed trial

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Mouni Roy Stuns in Bold Black Dress0:58

Mouni Roy Stuns in Bold Black Dress

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins hearts0:54

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins...

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash1:13

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO