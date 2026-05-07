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Ex-Beed Collector Arrested Over Land Compensation Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 16:34 IST

Avinash Pathak, the former Collector of Beed district, has been arrested in Latur for his alleged involvement in a massive Rs 241 crore land acquisition compensation scam.

Key Points

  • Avinash Pathak, former Collector of Beed district, arrested in connection with a Rs 241 crore land acquisition scam.
  • Fake compensation approvals were allegedly issued using Pathak's name and forged signatures, even after his transfer.
  • Preliminary investigation revealed 154 cases of fabricated orders for enhanced compensation.
  • Pathak has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Police on Thursday arrested former Collector of Maharashtra's Beed district, Avinash Pathak, in connection with alleged land acquisition compensation scam running into Rs 241 crore, officials said.

Details Of The Arrest And Allegations

Pathak (55), a 2013-batch IAS officer, was arrested in Latur by a Special Investigation Team of the Beed police on Thursday morning, they said.

 

According to police, a case had been registered at the Shivajinagar police station in Beed against 10 persons, including Pathak, over allegations of fraudulent land acquisition compensation orders.

The police said fake compensation approvals were issued using Pathak's name, designation, and forged signatures even after his transfer from Beed district.

Pathak's Previous Roles

Pathak, a native of Latur, had earlier served as Additional District Collector in Latur during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had also worked as a Land Acquisition Officer in Dharashiv district.

Findings Of The Investigation

As per the preliminary investigation by a committee appointed to probe the matter, 154 cases of fabricated orders came to light in which the name, designation and signature of the then collector Pathak, covering the period from March 1, 2025 to April 17, 2025, were used.

In these 154 cases, fabricated orders for enhanced compensation amounting to approximately Rs 241.62 crore were prepared.

Charges Filed Against Pathak

Pathak has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property), 316 (5) (criminal breach of trust), 338, 336(3) and 340 (2) (all linked to forgery), 198 (public servant disobeying law), 351(4) (criminal intimidation), along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Arrest Operation

With assistance from the Latur police, the team from Beed arrested Pathak at his residence in Latur's Hatte Nagar area. The arrest operation was carried out under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Police Venkataraman (IPS).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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