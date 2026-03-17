HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Chhattisgarh Official Arrested in Road Project Compensation Scam

Chhattisgarh Official Arrested in Road Project Compensation Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 22:23 IST

A Chhattisgarh revenue official has been arrested for his alleged role in a multi-crore road project compensation scam, highlighting corruption in land acquisition processes.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A revenue official in Chhattisgarh has been arrested for alleged involvement in a Rs 32 crore compensation scam related to the Bharatmala road project.
  • The official is accused of manipulating land records to inflate compensation amounts during land acquisition for the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor.
  • The scam involved backdating entries to subdivide land parcels and disbursing compensation several times higher than the actual entitlement.
  • Land already acquired for another project was allegedly shown as newly acquired under the Bharatmala project, resulting in double compensation payments.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) filed its first charge sheet in the case last year, naming 10 accused.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday arrested a suspended revenue department official in the alleged Bharatmala road project compensation scam.

The agency had last year registered a case over an alleged fraud in demarcation, mutation, transfer of land ownership and other revenue processes in some villages of Abhanpur area during land acquisition for the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor in 2021-22. The fraud caused a loss of Rs 32 crore to the exchequer, it said.

 

Nirbhay Kumar Sahu, Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) and Competent Authority for Land Acquisition in Abhanpur, was one of the prime accused and had been absconding.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

According to the ACB/EOW, Sahu, along with others, manipulated official records by backdating entries to subdivide land parcels affected by the Raipur -Visakhapatnam and Durg Bypass road projects in villages such as Nayakbandha, Ugetara, Urla, Bhelwadih and Tokro in Abhanpur tehsil.

This enabled disbursal of compensation amounts several times higher than the actual entitlement.

In another serious irregularity, land that had already been acquired for the Nayakbandha Reservoir was allegedly shown as newly acquired under the Bharatmala project, resulting in double compensation payments.

Sahu had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking bail, but his plea was rejected.

In October last year, the ACB/EOW filed its first charge sheet in the case, naming 10 accused, including two public servants who were earlier arrested in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary; political action, says Baghel
ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary; political action, says Baghel
CBI arrests 2 top officers for graft
CBI arrests 2 top officers for graft
Odisha: Two arrested for defrauding man of ₹7.5 million in land scam
Three Arrested in Cyber Fraud Case Involving Rs 82 Crore
SBI Manager Accused of Rs 2.78 Crore Embezzlement: Chargesheet Filed
SBI Manager Accused of Rs 2.78 Crore Embezzlement: Chargesheet Filed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Rasha Thadani Cuts Cake with Mom Raveena Tandon1:07

Rasha Thadani Cuts Cake with Mom Raveena Tandon

Meet 'Pahad Pati': The Woman Who Guarded a Forest Alone for 15 Years!0:54

Meet 'Pahad Pati': The Woman Who Guarded a Forest Alone...

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai0:19

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO