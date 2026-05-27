Former BDO Arrested For Drunken Driving, Wanted In Murder Case

A former block development officer, wanted in a murder case, has been arrested in Kolkata for drunken driving after allegedly injuring a pedestrian.

Key Points Former BDO Prashant Barman arrested for drunken driving in Kolkata.

Barman is also wanted in connection with a businessman's murder case from 2025.

Barman allegedly injured a pedestrian while driving under the influence.

He was granted bail despite the murder investigation due to missing documents.

The West Bengal government removed Barman from his post earlier this year following a Supreme Court directive.

Former Rajganj block development officer Prashant Barman was arrested in New Town near Kolkata for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, police said on Tuesday.

Barman had been absconding for several months over his alleged involvement in a businessman's murder in 2025.

Drunken Driving Incident and Arrest Details

He was detained late on Monday by officers of Eco Park police station, following allegations of rash and drunken driving, which resulted in injury to a person in the New Town area, an officer said.

Barman was formally arrested on Tuesday morning.

"During verification, it emerged that the individual was Prashant Barman, who is also an accused in the gold trader murder case under investigation. He also misbehaved with our personnel, threatened them and refused to cooperate when asked to take the breath analyser test," the officer said.

"He appeared to have lost control of the vehicle due to intoxication and rammed the car into a pedestrian on the road leading to a temple adjacent to City Centre 2," he said.

Attempt to Flee and Subsequent Detention

Barma also "tried to flee" after the accident, but failed.

"He was detained at the spot and taken to the Eco Park police station. After preliminary questioning and medical examination, he was formally arrested this morning," the senior officer said.

Bail Granted Despite Murder Accusation

Barman was granted bail when produced at a court in Barasat, police said.

The Barasat Chief Judicial Magistrate's court granted him bail after hearing arguments from both sides, the officer said.

"The documents related to the Salt Lake gold trader murder case did not reach the court, and the investigating officer also failed to appear. As a result, despite being arrested by police, Barman was granted bail on a bond of Rs 1,000," a court official said.

Background and Previous Actions

In January, the West Bengal government had removed Barman from the post of Rajganj BDO in Jalpaiguri district, after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender in connection with the abduction and murder of a gold merchant.

The detective department of Bidhannagar police is probing the businessman's murder.