CBI sets up special team to trace Rajeev Kumar

Last updated on: September 17, 2019 16:17 IST

Kumar failed to appear before the CBI on Tuesday morning, increasing the possibility of his arrest.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has set up a special team to trace former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is alleged to have 'evaded' agency's notices to appear before it in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam case, sources said.

Highly places sources said the agency is trying to locate Kumar and has even written to the West Bengal Director General of Police and the chief secretary to instruct Kumar to appear before the investigation team.

They said a special team has been constituted to locate Kumar.

Kumar did not appear for questioning twice in spite of CBI notices after the Kolkata high court withdrew the protection given to him from the arrest on Friday, they said.

The agency had given him the notice to appear at 10 am on Tuesday but he failed to turn up, they said.

The agency has now started proceeding on 'other options' available to it under the law, they said.

The West Bengal DGP, in a letter on Monday, had told the CBI that its notices were sent to Kumar's official residence and his response is awaited, they said.

In the letter, the top cop had said that through his lawyer, Kumar had intimated him that he is on leave till September 25.

It also said that he is trying legal remedies available to him.

Meanwhile, Kumar moved Barasat District Sessions Court for anticipatory bail after a special court refused to grant him bail citing lack of jurisdiction.

District Sessions Judge S Rashidi is likely to hear Kumar's prayer in the post-lunch session.

One of the lawyers of the the CBI present in the court said the agency will oppose Kumar's anticipatory bail petition.

Kumar's lawyers moved the prayer before the sessions judge after the special court in the district, in-charge of trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, refused to hear the petition on Tuesday morning, saying it does not have jurisdiction to hear anticipatory bail pleas.

It also said Kumar could move the court of Barasat district sessions judge with his application.

The CBI office at CGO complex in Salt Lake comes under the jurisdiction of Barasat court in North 24 Parganas district.