How Dehradun Police Solved Businessman's Murder Case

Dehradun Police have apprehended a sharpshooter from Uttar Pradesh for the murder of a local businessman, revealing a complex plot driven by a bitter property dispute.

Key Points Dehradun Police arrest sharpshooter in connection with the murder of a businessman.

The murder was motivated by a property dispute between the victim and his stepbrother.

The accused confessed to smothering the victim with a pillow.

The victim's stepbrother allegedly offered the sharpshooter a share in the property to commit the murder.

Police are searching for other individuals involved in the murder conspiracy.

The Dehradun Police has arrested a sharpshooter from western Uttar Pradesh for the murder of a local businessman in the Rajpur neighbourhood last year, officials said on Thursday.

Motive: Property Dispute Behind Dehradun Murder

Addressing a press conference here, SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal said the accused, Rajan alias Jacky, killed the businessman following a property dispute.

Rajan (36) accepted a contract from the victim's stepbrother, Amit Bhateja, to eliminate him over a real estate dispute.

The victim, Ajay Bhateja (54), was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his Krishna Vihar residence in May last year. His body lay on the floor with a bleeding nose, while a sheet hung from the ceiling fan to stage a suicide.

Investigation and Arrest of the Accused

Investigators traced Rajan's involvement in the case, arrested him from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, and brought him to Dehradun.

During questioning, Rajan confessed to smothering Ajay with a pillow on May 25, 2025, the SSP said.

Details of the Murder Conspiracy

Amit wanted a share in Ajay's multiple properties located across Dehradun and Mussoorie, which triggered a bitter dispute between the stepbrothers.

Amit lured Rajan into the plot by promising him a half share in Ajay's property in Jakhan, Dehradun. Rajan subsequently roped in his female friend, Humaira alias Zoya, to execute the murder plan, the SSP said.

On the night of the incident, Rajan, Zoya, Amit, and another friend named Neeraj visited Ajay's residence. While the others left the house later that night, Zoya stayed behind with the victim.

Rajan returned to the house around 1 am and made Ajay drink alcohol. The accused then used a pillow to smother Ajay to death, the SSP said.

During questioning, Rajan said he attempted to hang the body from the ceiling fan to fake a suicide, but fled in a hurry with Amit and Neeraj, who were waiting outside in a car.

Ongoing Investigation and Search for Accomplices

Neeraj had no prior knowledge of the murder conspiracy, the SSP said, adding that Zoya and Amit remain at large, and efforts are underway to arrest them.

Rajan, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, carried a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

He had a history of crime, with nearly two dozen cases of robbery, extortion and attempt to murder registered against him across Shamli and Saharanpur, the SSP said.