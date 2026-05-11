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Home  » News » Retired Soldier Shoots Son Dead, Then Ends Life In Ludhiana

Retired Soldier Shoots Son Dead, Then Ends Life In Ludhiana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 12:53 IST

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In a tragic incident in Ludhiana, a retired army veteran allegedly murdered his son following a heated argument about his relationship before taking his own life.

Key Points

  • Retired Army Havildar allegedly killed his son in Ludhiana after a dispute over his relationship with a woman.
  • The father and son frequently quarrelled over the father's desire to marry the woman.
  • The father shot his son with a licensed gun after the argument escalated.
  • After shooting his son, the father consumed a poisonous substance and died in hospital.
  • Police have seized the weapon and are investigating the incident.

A 66-year-old retired Army Havildar allegedly shot dead his son following a heated argument over his relationship with a woman and then died by suicide in the New Agar Nagar area here, police said on Monday.

Family Dispute Leads to Tragedy

Surinder Singh was in a relationship with a woman following his wife's death and wanted to marry her. However, Singh's son Gursharan Singh (38) strongly opposed the move.

 

Both used to quarrel frequently, as Gursharan had been objecting to his father's affair with the woman, according to neighbours.

Escalation and Fatal Shooting

On Sunday night, the father and the son again argued over the same issue, which later escalated, said police.

Surinder Singh took out his licensed 12-bore double-barrel gun, prompting his son Gursharan to run outside the home to save his life. Surinder then chased him down the street and opened fire at him, leaving Gursharan dead on the spot.

Suicide and Investigation

Surinder then returned home and consumed some poisonous substance. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital but died during treatment, police said.

Police said the bodies of the father and son have been sent for post-mortem examination, and added that they have seized the weapon used in the crime. They said that further investigation is underway.

Gursharan was unmarried. Police said Gursharan's two sisters, who live in England and Canada, have been informed about the incident.

Surinder had been serving as a security guard in a bank here.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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