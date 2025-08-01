Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Brush with Death

IMAGE: Passengers get out and stand around a bus after it fell into a deep gorge in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Run Omar Run...

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah runs along the Sabarmati river front promenade in Ahmedabad. Photograph: @OmarAbdullah X/ANI Photo

Queen's Grand Return

IMAGE: Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh receives a guard of honour on her return to Nagpur after winning the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup in Georgia. Photograph: ANI Photo

Namaskar, Soniaji!

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party's Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad greets Congress MP, Sonia Gandhi during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar at Parliament. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Hug Before Separation

IMAGE: A migrant is embraced by his daughter as he is informed he is going to be detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Innocence Meets Power

IMAGE: A child looks up at federal immigration officers as her father is detained at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

White House Smackdown

IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump holds the arm of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Michael Levesque, also known professionally as Triple H, at the White House. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Farewell, Hero

IMAGE: The coffin of Bangladesh-born New York police officer Didarul Islam, killed during a mass shooting event at a midtown Manhattan office tower on July 28, is carried past his wife and other family members during his funeral services in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Helicopters fly during Didarul Islam's funeral. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: New York's finest at Didarul Islam's funeral. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Community members pray during the funeral services at the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque in the Bronx. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Wounded Yet Standing

IMAGE: An injured resident stands outside his house damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Lady With The Gun

IMAGE: A woman examines a Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR-25) at the International Police Expo and International Drone Expo at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Monkey in Metropolis

IMAGE: A drone view shows the Golden Monkey, an inflatable sculpture by Australian artist Lisa Roet that calls for reflection on the relationship between humanity and nature in times of climate change, at Faria Lima avenue, an important financial and business centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

IMAGE: Another view of the Golden Monkey. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Child Guides History

IMAGE: Shun Sasaki, 12, a school student in Hiroshima, guides foreign visitors in English as a volunteer guide at the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

