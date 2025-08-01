Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.
Brush with Death
IMAGE: Passengers get out and stand around a bus after it fell into a deep gorge in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo
Run Omar Run...
IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah runs along the Sabarmati river front promenade in Ahmedabad. Photograph: @OmarAbdullah X/ANI Photo
Queen's Grand Return
IMAGE: Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh receives a guard of honour on her return to Nagpur after winning the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup in Georgia. Photograph: ANI Photo
Namaskar, Soniaji!
IMAGE: Samajwadi Party's Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad greets Congress MP, Sonia Gandhi during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar at Parliament. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo
Hug Before Separation
IMAGE: A migrant is embraced by his daughter as he is informed he is going to be detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
Innocence Meets Power
IMAGE: A child looks up at federal immigration officers as her father is detained at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
White House Smackdown
IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump holds the arm of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Michael Levesque, also known professionally as Triple H, at the White House. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters
Farewell, Hero
IMAGE: The coffin of Bangladesh-born New York police officer Didarul Islam, killed during a mass shooting event at a midtown Manhattan office tower on July 28, is carried past his wife and other family members during his funeral services in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
IMAGE: Helicopters fly during Didarul Islam's funeral. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
IMAGE: New York's finest at Didarul Islam's funeral. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
IMAGE: Community members pray during the funeral services at the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque in the Bronx. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Wounded Yet Standing
IMAGE: An injured resident stands outside his house damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters
Lady With The Gun
IMAGE: A woman examines a Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR-25) at the International Police Expo and International Drone Expo at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
Monkey in Metropolis
IMAGE: A drone view shows the Golden Monkey, an inflatable sculpture by Australian artist Lisa Roet that calls for reflection on the relationship between humanity and nature in times of climate change, at Faria Lima avenue, an important financial and business centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
IMAGE: Another view of the Golden Monkey. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Child Guides History
IMAGE: Shun Sasaki, 12, a school student in Hiroshima, guides foreign visitors in English as a volunteer guide at the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters
