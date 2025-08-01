HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Brush With Death

Brush With Death

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 14:16 IST

x

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

Brush with Death

IMAGE: Passengers get out and stand around a bus after it fell into a deep gorge in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Run Omar Run...

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah runs along the Sabarmati river front promenade in Ahmedabad. Photograph: @OmarAbdullah X/ANI Photo

 

Queen's Grand Return

IMAGE: Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh receives a guard of honour on her return to Nagpur after winning the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup in Georgia. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Namaskar, Soniaji!

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party's Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad greets Congress MP, Sonia Gandhi during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar at Parliament. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Hug Before Separation

IMAGE: A migrant is embraced by his daughter as he is informed he is going to be detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

Innocence Meets Power

IMAGE: A child looks up at federal immigration officers as her father is detained at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

White House Smackdown

IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump holds the arm of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Michael Levesque, also known professionally as Triple H, at the White House. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

 

Farewell, Hero

IMAGE: The coffin of Bangladesh-born New York police officer Didarul Islam, killed during a mass shooting event at a midtown Manhattan office tower on July 28, is carried past his wife and other family members during his funeral services in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Helicopters fly during Didarul Islam's funeral. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: New York's finest at Didarul Islam's funeral. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Community members pray during the funeral services at the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque in the Bronx. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

Wounded Yet Standing

IMAGE: An injured resident stands outside his house damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Lady With The Gun

IMAGE: A woman examines a Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR-25) at the International Police Expo and International Drone Expo at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Monkey in Metropolis

IMAGE: A drone view shows the Golden Monkey, an inflatable sculpture by Australian artist Lisa Roet that calls for reflection on the relationship between humanity and nature in times of climate change, at Faria Lima avenue, an important financial and business centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another view of the Golden Monkey. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

 

Child Guides History

IMAGE: Shun Sasaki, 12, a school student in Hiroshima, guides foreign visitors in English as a volunteer guide at the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Want A Brahmos Rakhi?
Want A Brahmos Rakhi?
Kangana's Selfie In Session
Kangana's Selfie In Session
12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood
12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood
9 Of India's Most Unfaithful Cities
9 Of India's Most Unfaithful Cities
12 Countries That Smoke The Most
12 Countries That Smoke The Most

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar1:54

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora Stadium0:51

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora...

Japanese devotees perform yagam for world peace at Jambukeswarar Temple2:39

Japanese devotees perform yagam for world peace at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD