Ever Seen Putin Playing Barbie's Ken?

What can we expect from the traditional Rose Carnival in Mainz, Germany?

Revellers at the Rose Carnival celebrate by dressing up in fancy costumes, dance, parade, drink and showcase floats.

IMAGE: Figures depicting Russia's President Putin, German right wing politician Alice Weidel and left wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht on a carnival float called 'Barbies and Ken'. All photographs: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: A figure depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping in an electric car leads the way for a 'Flintstone German'.

IMAGE: A dove, the universal peace symbol, caged in barbed wire.

IMAGE: A figure depicting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a carnival float called 'Ship ahoi'.

IMAGE: A figure depicting German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on a carnival float called 'Experimenting box health system'.

IMAGE: A figure depicting German politician Friedrich Merz, being held by a right-wing activist, on a carnival float named 'Firewall'.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com