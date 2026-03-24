Why Delhi's EV Charging Stations Are Becoming Targets for Thieves

Delhi police are investigating a surge in electric vehicle (EV) charging station thefts, as thieves target valuable charging guns, causing significant losses for operators across the city.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krebs/Pixabay

Key Points Delhi is experiencing a rise in thefts targeting electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Thieves are stealing CCS2 charging guns, causing significant financial losses to charging station operators.

Recent thefts have been reported in areas including Tilak Marg, Munirka, Bhogal, and near IIT Gate.

Police are investigating the thefts and have obtained CCTV footage providing leads on the accused.

The total losses from these thefts are estimated to be around Rs 4.5 lakh over the past four months.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Delhi are increasingly being targeted by thieves, with multiple incidents of charging gun theft in recent months, police said on Monday.

The latest case was lodged from Tilak Marg area near Bhairon Mandir, where unidentified persons allegedly cut and stole two CCS2 charging guns from a station on the night of March 18, causing a loss of around Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

Based on a complaint by a private firm's operations engineer, a case was registered on March 19, and an investigation was initiated.

The complainant alleged that similar thefts were carried out the same night in Munirka and earlier in Bhogal and near IIT Gate, with total losses pegged at around Rs 4.5 lakh over four months.

CCTV footage from the Bhairon Mandir site has captured the accused and their vehicle details, providing vital leads, police said, adding that further probe is underway.