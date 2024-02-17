Who Killed The Man Putin Feared Most?

On February 16, 2024, the death of the jailed Russian Opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, 47, was reported by State media which further cited the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence.

According to the prison service, Alexei Navalny 'felt bad' after a walk and lost consciousness 'almost immediately'.

Navalny has been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

IMAGE: Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, February 29, 2020, to mark the 5th anniversary of Opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution. Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

IMAGE: Navalny with his wife Yulia, surrounded by supporters and the media, makes his way to the city's election commission office in central Moscow, July 10, 2013, to submit documents to get registered as a mayoral election candidate. Photograph: Grigory Dukor/

IMAGE: Navalny and his daughter Daria meet with journalists outside a polling station in Moscow, September 8, 2019, during the Moscow city parliament election. Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

IMAGE: Navalny and his brother Oleg take selfies during a rally in memory of politician Boris Nemtsov, Moscow, February 24, 2019. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, May 24, 2022. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

IMAGE: Navalny, his lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev and other participants are seen on a screen via a video link during an external hearing of the Moscow city court in a new criminal case against Navalny on numerous charges, including the creation of an extremist organisation, at the IK-6 penal colony in the Vladimir region, June 19, 2023. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

IMAGE: Navalny appears on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region during a hearing against the ministry of justice in Russia's supreme court, January 11, 2024. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: Navalny's parents, Anatoly and Lyudmila, leave after an external hearing of the Moscow city court in a new criminal case against their son. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

IMAGE: People attend a protest in support of Navalny outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2023. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: Graffiti depicting Navalny in St Petersburg, Russia, April 28, 2021. The graffiti reads: 'The hero of the new age'. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

IMAGE: A person lights a candle next to a portrait of Navalny at the monument to the victims of political repression in St Petersburg, February 16, 2024, following the announcement of Navalny's death. Photograph: Reuters

