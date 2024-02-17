News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Who Killed The Man Putin Feared Most?

Who Killed The Man Putin Feared Most?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 17, 2024 08:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On February 16, 2024, the death of the jailed Russian Opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, 47, was reported by State media which further cited the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence.

According to the prison service, Alexei Navalny 'felt bad' after a walk and lost consciousness 'almost immediately'.

Navalny has been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

 

IMAGE: Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, February 29, 2020, to mark the 5th anniversary of Opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution. Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Navalny with his wife Yulia, surrounded by supporters and the media, makes his way to the city's election commission office in central Moscow, July 10, 2013, to submit documents to get registered as a mayoral election candidate. Photograph: Grigory Dukor/

 

IMAGE: Navalny and his daughter Daria meet with journalists outside a polling station in Moscow, September 8, 2019, during the Moscow city parliament election. Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Navalny and his brother Oleg take selfies during a rally in memory of politician Boris Nemtsov, Moscow, February 24, 2019. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, May 24, 2022. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Navalny, his lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev and other participants are seen on a screen via a video link during an external hearing of the Moscow city court in a new criminal case against Navalny on numerous charges, including the creation of an extremist organisation, at the IK-6 penal colony in the Vladimir region, June 19, 2023. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Navalny appears on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region during a hearing against the ministry of justice in Russia's supreme court, January 11, 2024. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Navalny's parents, Anatoly and Lyudmila, leave after an external hearing of the Moscow city court in a new criminal case against their son. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People attend a protest in support of Navalny outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2023. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Graffiti depicting Navalny in St Petersburg, Russia, April 28, 2021. The graffiti reads: 'The hero of the new age'. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person lights a candle next to a portrait of Navalny at the monument to the victims of political repression in St Petersburg, February 16, 2024, following the announcement of Navalny's death. Photograph: Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The man Putin fears most
The man Putin fears most
'Gorbachev was an idealist; Putin is a realist'
'Gorbachev was an idealist; Putin is a realist'
Is Putin Really A Tough Guy?
Is Putin Really A Tough Guy?
Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers fail
Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers fail
Discontent among Jharkhand MLAs after cabinet rejig
Discontent among Jharkhand MLAs after cabinet rejig
DGCA notice over death of 80-yr-old denied wheelchair
DGCA notice over death of 80-yr-old denied wheelchair
Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'
Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Russian Oppn leader Navalny goes 'missing' from jail

Russian Oppn leader Navalny goes 'missing' from jail

Putin found lying on floor? Kremlin responds saying...

Putin found lying on floor? Kremlin responds saying...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances