News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!

Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!

By REDIFF NEWS
June 05, 2024 09:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Awami Ittehad Party leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad's -- also known as Engineer Rashid -- surprising victory over National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency was the most startling poll result from the Union Territory.

Engineer Rashid has been imprisoned in Tihar jail since 2019 on terror funding charges, and did not campaign in person.

Abrar Rashid, his son, who campaigned for his father and drew large crowds wherever he went, never missed an opportunity to point towards his father's 'unjust' arrest by the central agencies.

 

IMAGE: Abrar Rashid secures his father's winning certificate from the returning officer, June 4, 2024.
Engineer Rashid polled 472,481 votes, defeating Omar (268,339 votes) by 204,142 votes.
Lone, whose candidature was reportedly tacitly backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, came in third with 173,239 votes. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Mian Altaf, the National Conference candidate from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, receives his winning certificate from the returning officer.
Altaf defeated former J&K CM and People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti by 281,794 votes.
Altaf polled 521,836 votes to Mehbooba's 240,042 votes.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Lok Sabha Results: Modi's Myth Shattered
Lok Sabha Results: Modi's Myth Shattered
At 59%, Baramulla records all-time high voter turnout
At 59%, Baramulla records all-time high voter turnout
Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot
Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot
Sanya's A Summer Dream
Sanya's A Summer Dream
Sinner first Italian to become World No 1
Sinner first Italian to become World No 1
Soha Ali Khan's Parenting Tips!
Soha Ali Khan's Parenting Tips!
'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'
'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again

Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again

BJP Celebrates Modi's Third Term

BJP Celebrates Modi's Third Term

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances