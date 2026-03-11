HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Railway Engineer Nabbed in Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Scandal

Railway Engineer Nabbed in Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Scandal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 11, 2026 00:45 IST

A Central Railway engineer has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe, leading to the discovery of significant assets and further investigation into corruption within the railway system.

Key Points

  • A chief electrical distribution engineer with Central Railway has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe.
  • The CBI registered a case against the engineer, a 2003-batch officer of the Indian Railway Services of Electrical Engineers, and others involved in the bribery scheme.
  • Searches conducted by the CBI in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Karjat led to the seizure of Rs 1.47 crore in cash, gold, and silver jewellery from the engineer's premises and office.
  • The FIR alleges the engineer demanded a Rs 40 lakh bribe, equivalent to 1% of a Rs 40.54 crore tender awarded to a private company.

The CBI has arrested a chief electrical distribution engineer with the Central Railway and two private persons in an alleged bribery case of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The central probe agency had registered the case against the 2003-batch officer of the Indian Railway Services of Electrical Engineers, working as a chief electrical distribution engineer with the Central Railway, and others on Monday.

 

CBI Raids and Seizures

During searches at five locations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Karjat in Maharashtra that followed the arrests, the CBI seized Rs 90.79 lakh in cash, gold jewellery weighing 241.30 gm and 2.5 kg silver jewellery amounting to Rs 42.52 lakh, and other documents of investments from the chief engineer's premises, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI also seized Rs 3.85 lakh from his office chamber, taking the total seizure to Rs 1.47 crore, it said.

Details of the Bribery Allegations

The FIR had alleged that the chief engineer demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, which was 1 per cent of the tender value of Rs 40.54 crore being awarded to a private company.

"The accused engineer acted in connivance with the stakeholders of the private company in the award of the tender. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused after he accepted a bribe amount of Rs 10 Lakh from a private person," the CBI spokesperson said in the statement.

The central agency recovered the bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh from the engineer's chamber, it said.

The accused engineer and two private persons have been arrested, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
