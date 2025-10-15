HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Enemies of Sanatan Dharma': AAP, BJP spar over CM's Karwa Chauth event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
October 15, 2025 11:36 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party traded barbs over Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Karwa Chauth celebration, with the opposition mocking the elaborate festivities, while the ruling party hit back, calling them "enemies of Sanatan Dharma."

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the Karva Chauth celebration at Jan Seva Sadan in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gupta celebrated Karwa Chauth at the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Sadan, with the event attended by many female politicians, spouses of Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, government officers, and other prominent women.

Bharadwaj shared a video on X talking about the celebration.

 

"Now Rekha Gupta ji celebrated Karwa Chauth. Rekha Gupta ji celebrated it with her husband. What's the big deal with that? Is it the first time someone has celebrated Karwa Chauth with their husband? You must have seen the video; it's everywhere. On one side is the husband, and on the other, around a hundred security guards, whose own wives couldn't celebrate because of this," he said.

Bharadwaj made the remarks on Sunday during the Diwali Milan event hosted by the party for autorickshaw drivers.

"Look at that video, a security guard is standing there holding her (Rekha Gupta's) Karwa Chauth thali. His own wife is probably watching the video, seeing her husband helping Rekha Gupta perform her Karwa Chauth rituals, thinking... This is the worth of your vote, that Rekha Gupta celebrated Karwa Chauth. Just look at the heavy price you people are paying for it," he said in the video.

Hitting back, the BJP said AAP must be pained by the fact that the chief minister celebrated the festival with hundreds of women.

"The enemies of Sanatan Dharma are deeply pained to see how the woman Chief Minister of Delhi is celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth with hundreds of women at her Jan Seva Sadan," the party said on X.

Hitting out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, they said that in his "sheesh mahal", people were not allowed.

In response, Bharadwaj shared the entire video of his speech. In the video, he also alleged that the BJP government is running on lies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
