Shilpa's Gorgeous Karwa Chauth Look

Shilpa's Gorgeous Karwa Chauth Look

October 11, 2025 14:15 IST

Sunita Kapoor hosted her annual Karwa Chauth party for friends, and they came in various shades of red and yellow.

All the ladies, including Shilpa Shetty, made sure to dress up for the occasion.

 

Geeta Basra.

 

Mira Rajput Kapoor.

 

Raveena Tandon.

 

Maheep Kapoor with Anu Dewan.

 

Bhavana Pandey.

 

Sisters-in-law Janvi Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

 

Their mother-in-law Karuna Dhawan.

 

Reema Jain with her daughters-in-law Alekha Advani and Anissa Malhotra.

 

Akanksha Malhotra with Shilpa.

 

Krishika Lulla.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

