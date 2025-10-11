'Thank You For Being My True Chand'

Bollywood couples celebrated Karwa Chauth on October 10 and made many loved-up pictures on social media.
Priyanka Chopra celebrates with Nick Jonas and writes,'Surprise!! Daddy came home for karwachauth. In the middle of intense touring when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast.. this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand Love you forever and always @nickjonas.'
Parineeti Chopra may be pregnant but she keeps up with tradition and celebrates the ritual with Raghav Chadha.
It's a double celebrating for Rakul Singh who turns 35 on October 10.
After fasting for her husband Jackky Bhagnani, she writes, 'Happy Karvachauth from us to you And now let's eat cake.'
Ayushmann Khurrana fasts with Tahira Kashyap.
Vikrant Massey celebrates Karwa Chauth with Sheetal Thakur.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have a good reason to go to their terrace.
Lin Laishram, with Randeep Hooda, writes, 'Together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise. Happy Karwa Chauth.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff