Home  » Movies » 'Thank You For Being My True Chand'

'Thank You For Being My True Chand'

October 11, 2025 13:57 IST

Bollywood couples celebrated Karwa Chauth on October 10 and made many loved-up pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrates with Nick Jonas and writes,'Surprise!! Daddy came home for karwachauth. In the middle of intense touring when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast.. this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand Love you forever and always @nickjonas.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra may be pregnant but she keeps up with tradition and celebrates the ritual with Raghav Chadha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

It's a double celebrating for Rakul Singh who turns 35 on October 10.

After fasting for her husband Jackky Bhagnani, she writes, 'Happy Karvachauth from us to you And now let's eat cake.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana fasts with Tahira Kashyap.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

Vikrant Massey celebrates Karwa Chauth with Sheetal Thakur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have a good reason to go to their terrace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lin Laishram/Instagram

Lin Laishram, with Randeep Hooda, writes, 'Together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise. Happy Karwa Chauth.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

