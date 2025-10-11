HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'True love survives even on an empty stomach'

Last updated on: October 11, 2025 14:12 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha celebrate Karva Chauth. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Karva Chauth celebrations were in full swing across India, and the wives of cricketers joined in the festivities, sharing glimpses of their special day on social media.

Devisha Shetty, wife of Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav; Jaya Chahar, wife of Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar; and Pankhuri Sharma, wife of RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya, extended heartfelt wishes for eternal marital bliss.

 

‘Anything and everything for you! Always and forever. #KarvaChauth2025,’ Devisha wrote for SKY, celebrating the festival with love and devotion.

Deepak Chahar

Similarly, Deepak Chahar penned a sweet note for his wife Jaya, ‘Proof that true love survives even on an empty stomach. @jayab05 Maan Gaye commitment ko! Love you.’

Krunal Pandya

Adding to the festive spirit, Krunal Pandya also shared glimpses of his Karva Chauth celebrations on social media, delighting fans with pictures and heartfelt captions.

