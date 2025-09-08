HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Encounter in Kulgam: Terrorist killed, soldier injured

Encounter in Kulgam: Terrorist killed, soldier injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 11:46 IST

x

An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials in Srinagar said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces' positions.

 

'Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam,' the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

It said vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, 'prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries.'

The operation is in progress, the Chinar Corps said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why J&K Border Villages Are Safe Haven For Terrorists
Why J&K Border Villages Are Safe Haven For Terrorists
3 J-K men with Jaish links held for Mohali cab driver's murder
3 J-K men with Jaish links held for Mohali cab driver's murder
Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur
Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur
110 km of Pak border fence, 90 BSF posts damaged in floods
110 km of Pak border fence, 90 BSF posts damaged in floods
Floods Ravage Srinagar; Kashmir Valley Cut Off
Floods Ravage Srinagar; Kashmir Valley Cut Off

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

webstory image 2

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 3

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

VIDEOS

India witnesses Total Phase of 'Blood Moon' Lunar Eclipse, stunning visuals across cities7:31

India witnesses Total Phase of 'Blood Moon' Lunar...

'Cant just forget, forgive so quickly': Tharoor sounds alarm over Trump's U-turn2:58

'Cant just forget, forgive so quickly': Tharoor sounds...

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together0:57

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV