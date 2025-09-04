HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 110 km of Pak border fence, 90 BSF posts damaged in floods

110 km of Pak border fence, 90 BSF posts damaged in floods

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 04, 2025 16:23 IST

x

More than 110 km of the India-Pakistan international border (IB) fence has been damaged and about 90 BSF posts inundated due to floods in the forward areas of Jammu and Punjab, official sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the inundated areas in Rupnagar, Punjab. Photograph: ANI Photo

Of the 2,289-km IB that also runs along the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat on the country's western side, the border force guards about 192 km in Jammu and 553 km in Punjab.

About 80 km of the IB fence in Punjab and around 30 km of it in Jammu has been damaged by the floods that have wreaked havoc. The fence at these places has either submerged, uprooted or tilted, officials said.

 

Floods have also damaged or inundated about 20 Border Security Force (BSF) posts in Jammu and 65-67 in Punjab. Several forward defence points (FDPs) or high-ground located observation posts of the force have also been impacted.

The force has now begun a "mega exercise" in these two areas to restore the fence and the border outposts (BOPs) so that troops can occupy them again, an official told PTI.

The IB in these affected areas is being secured through drone surveillance, usage of large searchlights, boat patrolling and electronic monitoring. The water is receding and the BSF will be back to its position in no time, he said.

A BSF jawan drowned in floodwaters in Jammu a few days back.

Punjab is witnessing its worst floods since 1988 while Jammu has been hit by record-breaking rains as the Tawi river, popularly known as Surya Putri, has inundated hundreds of homes and several hectares of farmland.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Flood fury from Himachal to Kerala; Kashmir breathes easy
Flood fury from Himachal to Kerala; Kashmir breathes easy
Punjab Floods: Army To The Rescue!
Punjab Floods: Army To The Rescue!
Punjab flood: Toll rises to 37; crops in 23 districts damaged
Punjab flood: Toll rises to 37; crops in 23 districts damaged
Rain fury claims 10 lives in Haryana, Himachal, J-K
Rain fury claims 10 lives in Haryana, Himachal, J-K
India not to blame for Pakistan's devastating floods: Experts
India not to blame for Pakistan's devastating floods: Experts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rishi Kapoor Films You Must Watch

webstory image 2

Tiger Shroff's 8 Actioners On OTT

webstory image 3

Paneer Cutlets: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Chenab Swells Dangerously in Reasi After Days of Torrential Rain1:28

Chenab Swells Dangerously in Reasi After Days of...

PM Modi welcomes Singapore PM Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad House2:59

PM Modi welcomes Singapore PM Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad...

Neha Sharma stuns in black mini dress0:56

Neha Sharma stuns in black mini dress

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV